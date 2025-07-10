MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Market on the Rise: Adhesive Dispensing Equipment to Grow at 5.3% CAGR, Hitting $19.6 Billion by 2033

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“Adhesive Dispensing Equipment Market Size by Mounting Type (Hand Held and System Mounted), Power Source (Pneumatic, Manual, and Electric), Adhesive Type (Cold Adhesive System and Hot-Melt Adhesive System), End User (Automotive, Electronics, Packaging, Medical, Wood Working, Construction, and Others), and Adhesive Component Type (1K and 2K): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033“. According to the report, the“adhesive dispensing equipment market” was valued at $11.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $19.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033.Get Your Sample Report & TOC Today:Prime determinants of growthThe adhesive dispensing equipment market growth is driven by advancements in automation and manufacturing efficiency across industries such as automotive, electronics, packaging, and construction. As companies increasingly adopt automated solutions to improve productivity and reduce human error, precision adhesive applications become essential. Demand for lightweight materials, especially in automotive and aerospace, boosts the need for strong, efficient adhesives over traditional fasteners. In addition, there is a shift toward eco-friendly and sustainable adhesives supports growth, as industries seek low-emission, environmentally friendly solutions. Technological advancements, such as smart dispensing systems with digital controls and IoT integration, further fuel demand for efficient, reliable adhesive equipment.By Mounting TypeThe system mounted segment held the highest market share in 2023.The system-mounted segment held the highest market share in 2023 due to the increasing demand for automation across industries, including automotive, electronics, and packaging. These systems provide enhanced precision, speed, and control, essential for applications requiring consistent adhesive application. In addition, their integration into assembly lines reduces human error and improves productivity. Advancements in robotic systems further support this segment's growth, enabling efficient handling of complex tasks. The drive for energy efficiency and sustainability also fuels demand for automated, precise adhesive dispensing solutions.By Power SourceThe electric segment held the highest market share in 2023.The electric segment held the highest market share in 2023 driven by the rising demand for automation in manufacturing. For example, automotive companies such as Ford employ robotic adhesive dispensers on assembly lines to achieve precise component bonding, which boosts both production speed and consistency. By minimizing manual handling, these automated systems help reduce labor costs and the likelihood of errors. Robotic adhesive systems also enhance productivity and product quality by ensuring even adhesive application, a crucial factor for structural integrity in industries such as automotive and aerospace.By Adhesive TypeThe cold adhesive system segment held the highest market share in 2023.The cold adhesive system held the highest market share in 2023 due to rising demand for environmentally friendly adhesive alternatives, as manufacturers seek to replace solvent-based adhesives that emit harmful VOCs. This trend is especially noticeable in the packaging and construction sectors. In addition, the e-commerce boom has increased the need for diverse packaging solutions. Cold adhesives are favored for their versatility in bonding materials such as plastics, paper, and cardboard, making them ideal for packaging use. For instance, Henkel has developed cold adhesives tailored to the packaging industry, providing strong bonding with a reduced environmental footprint.By End UserThe automotive segment held the highest market share in 2023.The automotive segment held the highest market share in 2023 due to demand for higher quality, production volume, and reliability increased, prompting a shift toward automation in assembly processes. The adoption of new material combinations and more complex designs further encouraged manufacturers to make adhesive bonding a core production method across multiple sectors. As a result, many industries now use automated robotic adhesive dispensing systems. Compared to traditional fastening, adhesives offer enhanced flexibility in manufacturing automotive parts and sub-components, which supports automakers in meeting rapid design changes.By Adhesive ComponentThe 1K segment held the highest market share in 2023.The 1K segment held the highest market share in 2023 due to its simplicity, precision, and user-friendliness. Unlike two-component systems that require mixing, 1K systems use single-component adhesives, making application straightforward and reducing the risk of errors. In addition, the growing demand for automation in manufacturing is driving more companies to adopt robotic dispensing systems for 1K adhesives to enhance production speed and accuracy. For example, Henkel has launched innovative 1K adhesive solutions that integrate seamlessly into automated assembly lines, ensuring accurate placement and minimizing material waste.By RegionAsia-Pacific segment held the highest market share in 2023.Asia-Pacific held the largest adhesive dispensing equipment market share 2023 and is also expected to grow at fastest rate due to expanding manufacturing sectors in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Increasing demand from automotive, electronics, and packaging industries drives this growth, as these sectors increasingly adopt automation to enhance production efficiency. Furthermore, the region's rising focus on renewable energy, construction, and infrastructure projects fuels demand for adhesives in these applications, prompting investments in advanced dispensing technologies for precise, efficient bonding solutions.Inquire Before Buying @Leading Market Players: –Nordson Corporation,Graco Inc.,Henkel AG & Co.KGaA,Valco Melton,Kirkco Corp,EXACTDispensing Systems,APPLIED Adhesives,Hernon Manufacturing,Dymax Corporation,3MThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the Adhesive dispensing equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, investment, agreement, and contract to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenarioKey Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the adhesive dispensing equipment market analysis from 2023 to 2033 to identify the prevailing adhesive dispensing equipment market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the adhesive dispensing equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global adhesive dispensing equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Adhesive Dispensing Equipment Market Key Segments:By Adhesive Component Type1K2KBy Mounting TypeHand HeldSystem MountedBy Power SourcePneumaticManualElectricBy Adhesive TypeCold Adhesive SystemHot-Melt Adhesive SystemBy End UserAutomotiveElectronicsPackagingMedicalWood WorkingConstructionOthersBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)Trending Reports in Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):Robotics Sanding And Polishing MarketReal Estate Services MarketRebar Robotics MarketAtmospheric Water Generator MarketPortable Generators Market3d printing construction marketSmart Cooling Systems MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports Insights” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington,New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...Construction and Manufacturing Blog

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.