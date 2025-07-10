ONAR CEO Claude Zdanow To Present At Genai Week SV 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, FL, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a fast-growing marketing-technology company and network of performance-driven agencies, today announced its CEO Claude Zdanow will be speaking at GenAi Week Silicon Valley 2025 . Zdanow's keynote presentation 'From SEO to LMO: How AI Language Models Are Rewriting the Rules of AI-Driven Digital Commerce' will take place on July 14from 12pm – 12:20pm PDT on the Align Stage. GenAI Week SV 2025 will be held at the Santa Clara Convention Center from July 13to 17, 2025.

“AI is reshaping how consumers discover and buy products, rendering traditional SEO increasingly ineffective,” said Zdanow.“In my presentation, I'll explore why Language Model Optimization represents the next critical frontier in AI-driven commerce. I'm looking forward to sharing my perspective and engaging with the exceptional AI leaders attending the event.”

Zdanow's presentation will explore the fundamental shift from optimizing for search algorithms to optimizing for AI reasoning and recommendation engines. Attendees will gain:



Deep insights into how LLMs evaluate, rank, and recommend products and services

Understanding of the AI-first commerce ecosystem emerging in 2025 Four proven LMO strategies to ensure your brand thrives in AI-mediated transactions

GenAI Week SV 2025 will bring together industry leaders in generative AI and offer a premier platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and showcasing the latest developments in AI. The event is expected to draw 30,000+ attendees, 400+ speakers, 300+ exhibitors, and 1,000+ VCs.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company's mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of digital marketing services including performance marketing & healthcare marketing. ONAR's agencies focus on servicing middle-market and growth stage companies, and the Company is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network. Additionally, the Company's technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

