Zypto Launches The Million Dollar Crypto Card Defi Self‐Custody To VISA In Moments

- Joe Parkin - Co-founder of ZyptoŁóDź, ŁÓDZKIE, POLAND, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blockchain fintech innovator Zypto has unveiled the Premium Physical Visa Crypto Card, a sleek matte‐black card that lets users load and spend up to 1 million USD per month loaded from their DeFi wallets, making it quite possibly the best crypto card on the market. The“load‐on‐demand” card keeps assets in self‐custody until the user decides they want to spend it, signalling how far crypto payments have matured since the industry's speculative early days.“Crypto is growing up,” said Joe Parkin, co‐founder of Zypto.“People want the upside of digital assets without giving up the simplicity of a tap‐and‐go card, reward points, etc. By marrying self‐custody with these cards and other payment options, we're putting currency back into cryptocurrency.”Facts and figures of the“$1m Crypto Card”Serious spending power – Up to $150 000 per in‐store purchase, $175 000 per online purchase, and 1 million monthly spend; $22 500 monthly ATM cash access.- Stay in control – Funds sit safely in the users' DeFi wallet; users approve an on‐chain top‐up to USD only when they want to spend.- 100+ assets, multi‐chain – Load with BTC, DASH, ETH, XRP, XLM, USDC, USDT, Shiba Inu, Pi Network and more.- Fair pricing – One‐time USD 50 issuance covers card, activation and shipping. No monthly maintenance fees.- Global reach – Accepted at 80 million Visa merchants in 180+ countries.A Hybrid Path to Borderless PaymentsZypto sees crypto cards as an essential bridge between today's standard payment rails and tomorrow's more decentralised systems. "Moving to a borderless decentralised financial system won't happen overnight," said Joe Parkin. "It requires hybrid tools that speak both blockchain and global rails such as VISA so users can transition smoothly." By integrating on‐chain self custodial solutions with established infrastructures, Zypto aims to accelerate real‐world adoption while preserving and promoting self‐custody principles with a level-headed step-by-step approach.Beyond the Card – One App, Many Ways to Pay“The Million Dollar Crypto Card” is just one part of Zypto's extensive blockchain wallet and payments suite:- Virtual crypto cards – for people looking for the best virtual crypto card to use online or with Apple Pay or Google Pay.- Airtime & data top‐ups – use the mobile top up with crypto service to recharge phones in 160+ countries.- 8 500+ gift cards – buy travel, gaming and retail brands with crypto in a few taps.- Bill Pay – clear utilities, tax and credit‐card bills with crypto at 21 000 providers across ten jurisdictions.- MoneyGram cash on/off‐ramp – convert Stellar‐USDC to local currency (and vice‐versa) at 140 000 outlets worldwide.- Vault Key Card (VKC) – mobile‐first cold wallet securing 24 000 assets with tap‐to‐sign three‐factor authentication.- Cross‐chain swaps & fiat on and off‐ramps – bridge assets between chains or purchase crypto with bank cards, all inside the app.- ZYP loyalty rewards – earn spendable points on every swap, load and purchase.There are even more payment options, blockchain integrations and tools under development, so expect more news soon!Availability of Zypto Premium Crypto CardsThe Premium Physical Visa Crypto Card can be ordered now in the Zypto App for iOS and Android and ships to most of the world. Balances may also be funded with ZYP loyalty rewards earned in‐app. Don't want to wait? You can get a virtual crypto card in Zypto App right now!About ZyptoZypto builds non‐custodial tools that let people spend, send and secure cryptocurrency without relying on centralised exchanges. Serving users in more than 180 jurisdictions, Zypto is committed to making digital assets as convenient and trusted as local currencies.

