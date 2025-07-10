Art Taking Over DC's Golden Triangle With First-Ever Art Ave In Fall 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Prevailing directly north of the White House andalong the entirety of the, including the iconicArt Ave will transform the downtown urban landscape. The accessible and central location-walkable from Metro's Farragut North and Farragut West stations-will invite District residents and visitors alike to experience the city through a fresh lens of creativity, curiosity, and connection.

Art Ave will feature a stunning outdoor gallery of artworks by acclaimed artists

Changes are already underway in this downtown nexus with the recent installation of new park furniture and a bevy of bright pink umbrellas that dot the landscape, providing ample shade and color in Farragut Square.

Art Ave is funded in part by a Streets for People grant through the DC Office of Planning . The Streets for People program supports public space improvements to make downtown DC's sidewalks, streets, parks, and plazas more inviting, with features like art, seating, shade, landscaping, and event programming.

"Under Mayor Bowser's leadership, the District is advancing a growth agenda for downtown that will continue to deliver one-of-a-kind destinations like Art Ave," said Office of Planning Director Anita Cozart.

Art Ave will debut in early September 2025 , with the art installation process beginning mid-August. The collection will run through January 2026 , energizing downtown throughout the fall and holiday seasons.

Art Ave is not just an art exhibition-it's a street-level celebration of economic revival and expression. The curated artworks animate three bustling blocks with light, motion, and meaning, offering moments of wonder in the middle of daily commutes, lunch breaks, and evening strolls.

"Art Ave underscores the power of public art and reimagining public space to reshape how we experience cities," said Leona Agouridis, Golden Triangle BID President and CEO. "The whole experience is about creating joyful public spaces for District residents and visitors while supporting our local businesses, and inviting people to explore and marvel at unexpected discoveries downtown."

A Season of Celebration and Events

Throughout the fall, Art Ave will be activated through a fun and engaging series of public events -from culturally-rich weekday lunchtime performances and Saturday morning family-friendly programs to interactive art walks. These events will draw workers, residents, and visitors to the streets of DC to rediscover downtown as a place of inspiration and vitality.

