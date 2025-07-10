Gramin Dak Sevaks Are Pillars Of Rural Outreach: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Underscoring the unmatched reach of the postal network, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday that there is no other distribution channel in the world as wide and deeply connected as India Post with its 1.64 lakh touchpoints -- stretching from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Bharuch to Dharmanagar.

Addressing the 'Gramin Dak Sevak Sammelan' in Bengaluru, the minister rekindled a powerful emotional connect with the 'Dak Parivaar' and set a bold roadmap for the future of India Post.

Scindia also spoke about the enduring relationship he has shared with the Dak Parivaar, stressing that this is more than a department, it is a family.

He emphasised how true transformation begins when every worker feels personally invested in the mission.

While addressing the Gramin Dak Sevaks, he spoke of how they are the pillars of trust in every village and are deeply and emotionally connected to every household in the rural belt.

The minister further highlighted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's vision to redesign post offices for a more citizen-centric experience, and reaffirmed the commitment to make post offices the front door of governance in rural India - accessible, modern, and service-rich.

The minister issued a passionate call to action urging every member of the postal family to be an agent of transformation.

The minister underlined the pivotal role of post offices in shaping rural development and envisioned them as essential service centres that meet the everyday needs of the common man.

Earlier this month, Scindia said the government is working to transform India Post into a logistics powerhouse by modernising its operations, streamlining costs, and strengthening its presence in the fast-evolving e-commerce ecosystem.

Speaking to IANS about the ongoing reforms within the Department of Posts (DoP), Scindia revealed that India Post has undergone significant business process reengineering over the past 12 months.

“The department has restructured itself into six verticals and four horizontals to focus on profitability, cost-efficiency, and technological advancement,” the minister noted.