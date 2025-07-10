West Point Gold Reports Positive Preliminary Metallurgical Results From The Gold Chain Project, Arizona

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed preliminary metallurgical testing from the Tyro target, at its Gold Chain Project in Arizona. The initial bottle roll tests returned gold recoveries up to 86%. Additionally, the Company is providing an update on its Jefferson North Project and is announcing a new marketing agreement.

"The initial metallurgical testing has yielded positive results and appears to demonstrate that the gold at Tyro can likely be recovered with cyanide via conventional processing methods. As a result of this test work, West Point Gold plans to complete a small-scale bulk sampling program for follow-up test work that is expected to include initial column testing," stated Executive Chairman, Derek Macpherson.

Highlights from Metallurgical Testing:



Testing demonstrates that the gold at Tyro is cyanide-soluble and likely recoverable via conventional processing methods.

Gold recoveries ranged from 86% to 32% on the 23 samples tested. Silver recoveries ranged from 80% to 34%.

The largest factor impacting recovery was crush size, with finer material seeing better recoveries than coarser material. This test did not control crush size, but it was measured as part of the testing.

Gold grade and sample depth did not appear to have a significant impact on recoveries.

Cyanide and lime consumption appear to be within normal parameters. Design for a follow-up program is underway, with test material expected to come from small-scale bulk sampling.

Summary of Metallurgical Results:

Gold extractions for the bottle roll leach tests utilizing as-received material previously crushed to a nominal 2 millimetres ranged from 32% to 86% after 144 hours of leaching. Recoveries are based on calculated heads ranging from 0.142 to 9.229 g/t gold. Silver extractions ranged from 34% to 80% based on calculated head grades ranging from 0.40 to 197.77 g/t silver.

The sodium cyanide consumption ranged from 0.09 to 0.53 kilograms per metric tonne. Hydrated lime additions ranged from 0.50 to 3.25 kilograms per metric tonne.

The calculated p80 particle size of the material tested ranged from 1.39 to 2.17 millimetres.







Figure 1: Gold Extraction by Crush Size

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: Gold Extraction by Grade

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3: Gold Extraction by Depth

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4: Gold Extraction vs. Cyanide Consumption

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 5: Gold Extraction by Lime Addition

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Metallurgical Test Program Design

Coarse rejects from the drill holes GC25-34 (grade) and GC25-35 (grade) were provided to Kappes, Cassiday and Associates ("KCA") from Reno, Nevada, for testing. GC24-34 is from the recently defined northeast zone at Tyro, and the samples are closer to surface (less than 50m downhole). GC24-35 is from the southern portion of Tyro, and the mineralized samples range from close to surface to a depth greater than 150m downhole.

Coarse bottle roll leach testing for each of the twenty-three (23) selected drill hole intervals was conducted utilizing a 1,000-gram portion of the head material previously crushed to a nominal 2.0 millimetres by AAL.

The material was slurried with 1,500 millilitres of Reno municipal tap water. The pH of the slurry was adjusted, as required, to 10.5 to 11.0 with hydrated lime. A target amount of 1.0 grams per litre of sodium cyanide was utilized for the leach tests. Rolling on a set of laboratory rolls throughout the duration of the test (144 hours) mixed the slurry .







Figure 6: Plan View of Tyro Main Zone Showing Drill Holes, highlighting GC24-34 and GC24-35 which were used for metallurgical testing

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Jefferson North Project Update

The Company has elected to not continue with the Mining Claim Lease with Option to Purchase Agreement dated June 30, 2022 (the "Agreement"), as assigned August 15, 2022, and amended May 2, 2024 related to the Jefferson North Project in Nevada.

The agreement called for a balance of property payments totaling US$3,815,000 over the next 2 years, including a payment of US$315,000 in July 2025. While the Company views the project as prospective, there has been insufficient work to define a large-scale target that would justify these payments.

The Company and the property vendor could not come to an agreement that would materially extend the term of the contract and reduce the near-term payments, to allow the work to define a large-scale target to occur at a reasonable pace and be consistent with required permitting requirements. As a result, and given the recent exploration success at Gold Chain, the Company believes that the Company's available capital is better allocated to other projects in the portfolio.

i2i Marketing Engagement

West Point Gold has entered into a marketing agreement with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i") of Key West, Florida. The Company and i2i have agreed to a marketing and media distribution services agreement for up to a twelve-month term. The total media budget for the campaign is expected to be up to a maximum of US$1,250,000. Included in the total media budget is an initial non-refundable payment of US$250,000 to fund content creation and print and media costs.

i2i will create an advertising campaign and utilize its physical marketing program strategy with the aim of increasing investor awareness through various on-line platforms and methods of engagement, including the direct mailing of advertising materials to potentially interested parties.

The Company will not issue any securities to i2i as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, i2i (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and is arm's length to the Company.

The marketing agreement with i2i remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Aaron Paterson, Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: +1 (778) 358-6173

Email: ...

