Zelensky: 200 Agreements Worth EUR 10B Ready For Signing At Ukraine Recovery Conference

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this statement during the opening of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025), according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I also thank Italy - more than 500 companies are represented here at the Conference. Around 200 agreements are ready to be signed, with a total value of over EUR 10 billion. All of this must be fully implemented," Zelensky said.

Ukraine Recovery Conference brings together nearly 5,000 participants in Rome

He also stressed that Ukraine's top priority at the moment is countering Russian drones and missiles, and called on international partners to ramp up investments in Ukraine's drone manufacturing sector.

"We must stop Russian drones and missiles. This means more air defense supplies and more investments in interceptor drones, air defense systems, and of course, missiles. I urge all our partners - increase your investments. When Russia increases its attacks, we cannot have a shortage of funding for drone production," Zelensky said.

The fourth Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) is taking place in Rome on July 10-11, with President Zelensky and other European heads of state in attendance.

The forum continues a series of high-level political events focused on Ukraine's rapid recovery and long-term reconstruction in the face of ongoing external aggression. This year, the Ukrainian delegation is focusing on presenting practical projects that are already being implemented despite the war or are highly prepared for execution.