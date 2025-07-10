Zelensky: 200 Agreements Worth EUR 10B Ready For Signing At Ukraine Recovery Conference
"I also thank Italy - more than 500 companies are represented here at the Conference. Around 200 agreements are ready to be signed, with a total value of over EUR 10 billion. All of this must be fully implemented," Zelensky said.Read also: Ukraine Recovery Conference brings together nearly 5,000 participants in Rome
He also stressed that Ukraine's top priority at the moment is countering Russian drones and missiles, and called on international partners to ramp up investments in Ukraine's drone manufacturing sector.
"We must stop Russian drones and missiles. This means more air defense supplies and more investments in interceptor drones, air defense systems, and of course, missiles. I urge all our partners - increase your investments. When Russia increases its attacks, we cannot have a shortage of funding for drone production," Zelensky said.
The fourth Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) is taking place in Rome on July 10-11, with President Zelensky and other European heads of state in attendance.
The forum continues a series of high-level political events focused on Ukraine's rapid recovery and long-term reconstruction in the face of ongoing external aggression. This year, the Ukrainian delegation is focusing on presenting practical projects that are already being implemented despite the war or are highly prepared for execution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment