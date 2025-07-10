Falcon 4G Spy Microcamera Launches: Live Audio/Video Surveillance With 3G/4G Wi-Fi Connectivity

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 9, 2025 9:24 am - Endoacustica announces the official launch of its groundbreaking 4G Spy Microcamera, designed for real-time, unlimited distance audio/video monitoring.

Endoacustica Unveils the Falcon 4G Spy Microcamera-A Game-Changer in Covert Surveillance Solutions

In a bold step forward for the global security and surveillance industry, Endoacustica Europe today officially introduced the Falcon 4G Spy Microcamera, an ultra-compact, next-generation surveillance device engineered for real-time remote audio/video monitoring-no matter the distance.

Capable of streaming Full HD 1080p video and crystal-clear audio across 3G, 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, and Access Point (AP) networks, the Falcon 4G redefines what's possible in micro-surveillance. Designed for professional users including private investigators, security firms, corporate security teams, and law enforcement agencies, this camera offers seamless automatic network switching, ensuring uninterrupted, stable transmissions at all times.

Built with a focus on both performance and user-friendly operation, the Falcon 4G microcamera is more than just a recording tool-it's a complete remote monitoring system in your pocket.

Engineered for Unlimited Connectivity and Flexibility

At the heart of the Falcon 4G's innovation lies its Automatic Network Switching capability. When a connected Wi-Fi signal drops or degrades, the camera instantly shifts to the embedded 4G/LTE modem, maintaining a secure and continuous feed without user intervention. This technology ensures zero interruptions in mission-critical situations, such as live surveillance during stakeouts, access control at remote locations, or real-time monitoring of sensitive areas.

Users can switch effortlessly between network modes or let the system auto-adjust based on signal strength, making it perfect for dynamic field operations where connection types vary.

Key Connectivity Features Include:

. Advanced Data Transmission: Operates with a 4G/LTE SIM card, Wi-Fi, or AP mode to ensure total network flexibility.

. Seamless Switching: Integrated smart switching between Wi-Fi and 4G/LTE prevents data loss or streaming breaks.

. Unlimited Distance: View and hear from anywhere in the world without range limitations.

. ONVIF Protocol Compatibility: Enables integration with existing NVR and IP-based security systems.



Ultra-Compact Design Meets High-Performance Technology

Despite its micro size, the Falcon 4G doesn't compromise on quality. It boasts a 1080p full HD lens, delivering sharp, high-resolution imagery suitable for facial recognition, license plate reading, and object tracking. The motion detection and active zone configuration features allow users to define areas of interest, receiving alerts and initiating recordings only when activity is detected-saving bandwidth and storage.

Primary Use Cases Include:

. Remote facility and office surveillance

. Private investigation and covert operations

. Access control for sensitive locations

. Monitoring of elderly or at-risk individuals

. Asset and vehicle tracking with visual confirmation

Availability and Pricing

The Falcon 4G Spy Microcamera is now available for purchase through authorized on Endoacustica Europe official website.

About Endoacustica Europe

Endoacustica Europe is a leading innovator in advanced surveillance solutions, offering high-performance products for both professional and consumer use. With a focus on wireless intelligence, mobile compatibility, and real-time streaming, Endoacustica continues to shape the future of remote monitoring across industries.