403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil Responds Firmly to U.S. Tariffs
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva issued a firm reply on Wednesday to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent decision to enforce a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports.
Citing a recently enacted national policy, da Silva pointed to new legislation in Brazil that empowers the government to introduce equivalent retaliatory measures.
Da Silva emphasized that any one-sided increase in tariffs would be addressed in accordance with Brazil’s Economic Reciprocity Law.
This regulation allows for a balanced response in the face of international trade restrictions perceived as unfair.
He further disputed claims made by the United States regarding a trade imbalance with Brazil, calling the statements "inaccurate."
Da Silva referenced U.S. government data, noting that the United States has actually experienced a $410 billion surplus in the trade of goods and services with Brazil over the last 15 years.
“Statistics from the US government itself show a surplus of $410 billion in the trade of goods and services with Brazil over the past 15 years,” he stated via social media.
President Trump had addressed tariff letters to 22 different nations, with each receiving country-specific trade duties set to take effect on August 1. Among these, Brazil was included with a 50% tariff rate.
The letter to Brazil also came on the heels of Trump’s outspoken disapproval of the legal proceedings involving former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
In addition, da Silva addressed the U.S. president's criticism concerning Brazil’s handling of Bolsonaro’s case and allegations of censorship impacting American digital platforms.
The Brazilian leader responded firmly, asserting the country’s autonomy: “Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage.”
This exchange underscores growing trade and diplomatic tensions between the two countries, as each seeks to defend its national interests.
Publications have closely monitored the unfolding developments in U.S.-Brazil relations.
Citing a recently enacted national policy, da Silva pointed to new legislation in Brazil that empowers the government to introduce equivalent retaliatory measures.
Da Silva emphasized that any one-sided increase in tariffs would be addressed in accordance with Brazil’s Economic Reciprocity Law.
This regulation allows for a balanced response in the face of international trade restrictions perceived as unfair.
He further disputed claims made by the United States regarding a trade imbalance with Brazil, calling the statements "inaccurate."
Da Silva referenced U.S. government data, noting that the United States has actually experienced a $410 billion surplus in the trade of goods and services with Brazil over the last 15 years.
“Statistics from the US government itself show a surplus of $410 billion in the trade of goods and services with Brazil over the past 15 years,” he stated via social media.
President Trump had addressed tariff letters to 22 different nations, with each receiving country-specific trade duties set to take effect on August 1. Among these, Brazil was included with a 50% tariff rate.
The letter to Brazil also came on the heels of Trump’s outspoken disapproval of the legal proceedings involving former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
In addition, da Silva addressed the U.S. president's criticism concerning Brazil’s handling of Bolsonaro’s case and allegations of censorship impacting American digital platforms.
The Brazilian leader responded firmly, asserting the country’s autonomy: “Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage.”
This exchange underscores growing trade and diplomatic tensions between the two countries, as each seeks to defend its national interests.
Publications have closely monitored the unfolding developments in U.S.-Brazil relations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment