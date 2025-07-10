High Command Will Take A Call At Right Time: K'taka Home Minister On Leadership Tussle
Speaking to reporters at his residence in Bengaluru, Parameshwara responded to questions surrounding the leadership row and calls from sections within the party -- including Dalit leaders -- demanding that he be considered for the Chief Minister's post in the event of a change.“My nature is calm and composed. I don't wish to start another drama company. Let's leave the matter,” he said, downplaying the speculation around his own name.
He further added:“In my political experience, the high command watches everything and takes decisions when the time is right. I won't say whether now is the right time, or tomorrow, or whether the time has already passed. The high command knows what to do and when.”
When asked about ongoing public statements from several leaders -- despite party warnings -- and CM Siddaramaiah's son, Dr Yathindra, claiming that his father will complete the full five-year term, Parameshwara said,“Many drama companies are operating in the state. Leaders shouldn't make contradictory statements. The Chief Minister is delivering good governance, and I don't want to add to the drama.”
Parameshwara also addressed questions about recent statements by AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who had said the party will respect discussions on leadership.
“I'm not aware of that particular statement,” Parameshwara said, adding that everyone interprets situations differently.“The party president is speaking with MLAs, and so is the Chief Minister. Surjewala is now holding one-on-one meetings with every MLA and listening to their views.”
He clarified that any developments that may harm the party's interests are being noted, and appropriate directions will be issued.
“If anything is found to go against the interest of the party, it will be taken seriously, and action will be taken accordingly.”
Parameshwara emphasized that internal democracy has always been a hallmark of the Congress.
“This is not new. Ours is a party with a rich legacy. We've survived for 138 years because of our internal democracy, functioning style, commitment, and ideology. Minor issues will always arise in any party, but they will be addressed.”
