SDP/SI To Exhibit At Robobusiness 2025 - Supporting Innovation In Robotics Design And Development

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SDP/SI invites attendees to visitto explore how its broad range of mechanical and electromechanical components-combined with in-house engineering and manufacturing expertise-can help robotics developers and OEMs solve complex design challenges and accelerate product development.

SDP/SI provides a comprehensive selection of stock components, all of which can be customized to meet specific application requirements. Full in-house capabilities, including design, engineering, machining, and assembly-allow clients to streamline development cycles, improve product performance, and reduce time to market.

"With more than 75 years of experience, we offer tailored solutions that enhance product performance, boost efficiency, and deliver cost-effective results," said Simon Brazier, Director of Sales at Designatronics. "Our team of engineers and product specialists will be available at the booth to discuss how we can support the creation of next-generation robotics and automation technologies."

RoboBusiness is expected to draw over 2,000 industry professionals and features more than 100 exhibitors, 50+ educational sessions, five keynote presentations, and hands-on demonstrations. The event highlights the latest advancements in humanoids, robotics, physical AI, enabling technologies, and design methodologies, while also addressing investment trends and business strategies within the robotics sector.

Visit SDP/SI at Booth #323 to discover how their precision components and collaborative engineering support can help take your robotics project from concept to high-volume production.

About Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI) a Designatronics company

Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), an ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D registered company, specializes in engineering, manufacturing, and assembly of mechanical and electromechanical subassemblies. Their capabilities include precision gears, high-quality mechanical components, and custom-engineered solutions. With over 100,000 standard inch and metric components available for quick delivery, SDP/SI supports a wide range of design needs.

About Designatronics

Founded in 1950, parent company Designatronics, Inc. oversees its brands-SDP/SI, QBC (Quality Bearings & Components), QTC Metric Gears and Wybur Tools -to deliver comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical solutions that add value across global markets.

