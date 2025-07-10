SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf Participates In 9Th OPEC International Seminar In Vienna
On July 9, 2025, Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), took part in the 9th OPEC International Seminar held in Vienna, Austria, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR.
The seminar has become a major global platform for discussions on the international energy agenda, bringing together leading energy companies and industry stakeholders. During the event, Najaf participated in several key sessions and held multiple bilateral meetings.
Speaking at the high-level roundtable titled "Policies and Regulations: A Fair and Realistic Energy Future", Rovshan Najaf emphasized the importance of tailoring the energy transition to the specific national contexts and economic capabilities of each country. He outlined Azerbaijan's contemporary energy strategy and highlighted SOCAR's initiatives aimed at enhancing energy security and promoting sustainable development.
During the seminar, Najaf held bilateral meetings with Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies; Jeff Miller, Chairman of the Board of Halliburton; Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum; and Ahmed Al Azkawi, CEO of OQEP.
These discussions focused on exploring cooperation opportunities across various segments of the energy sector and reviewing progress on ongoing joint projects.
