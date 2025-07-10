403
Austria Greenlights Controversial Legislation to Monitor Encrypted Messages
(MENAFN) Austria's lower house of parliament on Wednesday approved legislation that grants domestic intelligence and law enforcement agencies the power to intercept digital communications from high-risk individuals using encrypted messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Signal.
The measure passed with support from 105 lawmakers, while 71 MPs opposed it.
Among the governing alliance—which includes the Austrian People's Party (OVP), the Social Democrats (SPO), and the liberal NEOS party—two NEOS parliamentarians opted to abstain from the vote.
Under the new law, Austrian intelligence officials will be authorized, under specific conditions, to access the content of communications, including encrypted chat messages.
By default, surveillance authorization will be limited to a three-month period, although authorities can seek extensions. The scope of monitoring is confined to investigations involving terrorism or threats to constitutional order.
A particularly contentious element of the bill involves the use of spyware to bypass encryption—drawing sharp criticism from opposition lawmakers, who warn of the law's potential for misuse and highlight unresolved cybersecurity concerns.
In response to the bill's passage, Gernot Darmann, the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO)'s spokesperson for security matters, criticized the measure, speaking to the press about the “surveillance fantasies of the Ministry of the Interior” and the “unconstitutional use of citizen surveillance software.”
Alma Zadic of the Greens, who previously served as Justice Minister, pointed out that her party consistently resisted government efforts to introduce messenger surveillance, unlike the SPO and NEOS.
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner welcomed the outcome.
“Today is a special day for security, for the police, and above all for the protection of the constitution,” Karner told reporters after the vote.
“The executive branch is already allowed to open letters and monitor landline telephone calls. But terrorists no longer use these means of communication; they use messenger services instead,” he said.
