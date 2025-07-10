Pork Meat Market Size Is Likely To Reach A Valuation Of Around $257.87 Billion By 2027
The frozen segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for more than half of the global market share 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% through the forecast period.
Get Sample Report at:
The growth of the pork meat market can be attributed to increase in affinity of people toward fast food and packaged food. Moreover, the expansion retail market and easy availability of the product through various sales channel makes it convenient for consumers to purchase packaged pork meat. This helps drive the sales figures and makes way for the market growth. However, rise in the adoption of veganism and implementation of stringent regulations toward animal cruelty act as the major restraints of the global pork meat market. On the contrary, rise in popularity for organic pork meat and clean label products is expect to open avenue for the global pork meat market growth.
Key market players
Tyson Foods, Inc.
Danish Crown Group
Tonnies Food GmbH & Co.
Vion Food Group
Food GmbH & Co.
JBS S.A.
WH Group Limited
Smithfiled Foods, Inc.
Halperns
Buy Now: /purchase-options
The store wrap segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027
By packaging, the store wrap segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to it being the most popular form of wrapping used in retail outlets. However, the shrink bags segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global pork meat market, as shrink bags are most suited in keeping perishable items fresh while being transported.
The commercial segment dominated the market
By application, the commercial segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the global pork meat market. In addition, the segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2027, owing to growing working population and the trend of consuming meals outside homes.
For Purchase Enquiry at:
Asia-Pacific, followed by LAMEA and North America, to witness the highest CAGR by 2027
By region, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. In addition, the region held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market, owing to growing adoption of meat-based diet because of factors including changes in lifestyle and increase in marketing of meat products. The global pork meat market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021 to 2027.
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment