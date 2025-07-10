Nearly 150 Ukrainian drones shot down immediately over Russia

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that its air defense systems had intercepted 147 Ukrainian drones overnight, with some of the drones targeting the Moscow region.According to the ministry’s statement, the drone attacks occurred between 8:00 p.m. Monday and 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, spanning multiple regions including Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh, Tver, Lipetsk, Oryol, Tambov, Tula, and Moscow. A total of 198 drones were reportedly neutralized during that period. Authorities have yet to release details on potential damage or casualties resulting from the strikes.Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed that two drones were aimed at the capital but were successfully destroyed before reaching their targets. Emergency services were dispatched to the locations where the debris fell.The drone attacks led to temporary flight suspensions at several airports, including Moscow’s major hubs. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency stated that operations were halted at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, Zhukovsky, and regional airports in Kaluga, Nizhny Novgorod, and Tambov due to safety concerns.In Kursk Region alone, bordering Ukraine, 21 drones were reportedly intercepted.Russia’s ambassador-at-large Rodion Miroshnik stated that around 70 civilians — including 14 children — were affected by Ukrainian drone strikes in the past week. He accused Ukraine of deliberately targeting non-military sites.Ukraine has increased its use of drone attacks in recent weeks, prompting Russian accusations of terrorism and attempts to sabotage ongoing diplomatic efforts. President Vladimir Putin recently said that since 2022, Russian forces have downed over 80,000 aerial targets — most of them drones.

