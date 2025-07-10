Data Center Fire Detection And Suppression Industry Report 2025 Market To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2030 - Rise In Edge And Micro Data Centers Expands Market For Compact Fire Protection Solutions

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression was estimated at US$1.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



As data centers continue to expand in size, complexity, and strategic importance, fire detection and suppression systems are becoming critical infrastructure components. These facilities house sensitive electronic equipment, generate high heat loads, and operate continuously making them uniquely vulnerable to fire hazards stemming from electrical faults, thermal runaway, or component failures. Given the potential for catastrophic service outages and data loss, ensuring early fire detection and rapid, non-disruptive suppression is vital for operational continuity and risk management.

What Factors Are Driving Market Growth in Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression?

The growth in the data center fire detection and suppression market is driven by multiple converging forces. The global boom in data storage, processing, and cloud infrastructure is creating a larger footprint of facilities requiring advanced fire protection systems. Rising expectations for uptime, along with increasing reliance on real-time digital services, are making fire resilience a core requirement for facility design and operations.

Evolving regulatory standards and insurance requirements are pushing operators to adopt more sensitive, automated, and environmentally friendly fire protection technologies. The expansion of edge computing and micro data centers is fueling demand for compact, integrated fire suppression solutions that can be deployed in modular or containerized setups. Lastly, technological advancements in sensors, analytics, and system integration are enabling intelligent fire detection systems that offer predictive alerts, remote diagnostics, and rapid suppression all contributing to safer and smarter data center operations. These drivers collectively reinforce the essential role of fire safety in the future-proofing of global digital infrastructure.

How Are Technologies Evolving to Meet the Unique Needs of Data Centers?

Fire detection systems in modern data centers are moving beyond basic smoke alarms to incorporate early warning and high-sensitivity detection technologies. Aspirating smoke detection (ASD) systems, which sample air continuously for microscopic particles, offer early alerts and are widely deployed in server rooms and subfloors. Spot-type smoke and heat detectors, coupled with intelligent control panels, provide zone-specific monitoring and integration with building management systems for rapid response coordination.

On the suppression side, clean agent systems such as FM-200, Novec 1230, and inert gas blends are increasingly favored over water-based solutions because they suppress fire without damaging sensitive IT equipment or leaving residue. These agents are stored in pressurized tanks and released through a network of nozzles to flood the affected zone, extinguishing fires through chemical and physical heat absorption. Water mist systems, although less common, are used in areas where environmental factors or hybrid protection strategies are required. Integration with fire alarm systems, environmental sensors, and emergency shutdown protocols ensures a layered, fail-safe protection framework.

Which End-Users and Facility Types Are Driving System Deployment?

The largest users of fire detection and suppression systems are hyperscale and enterprise data centers, which operate on a 24/7 basis and manage vast volumes of mission-critical data. These operators require multi-tiered fire safety architectures, often deployed across server halls, battery storage rooms, cable risers, and power supply zones. Colocation providers are another significant customer base, with tenants demanding strict fire safety compliance and Third-party certifications as part of service-level agreements.

Edge data centers smaller, decentralized facilities that support real-time applications in telecom, retail, and industrial sectors are also investing in compact, modular fire suppression systems suitable for remote or constrained environments. Additionally, financial services, healthcare, government, and defense institutions, all of which depend on secure, uninterrupted IT infrastructure, are enhancing their fire safety standards in response to increasing threats of operational disruptions and cybersecurity risks. As these sectors migrate to hybrid cloud infrastructures, the demand for scalable, adaptive fire safety systems continues to rise.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Fire Detection Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.8%. The Fire Suppression Systems segment is also set to grow at 7.9% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $341.9 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.0% CAGR to reach $354.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Amerex Corporation, AVA PREVENT, Cannon Fire Protection Ltd., Carrier Global Corporation, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

