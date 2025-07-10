Data Center Fire Detection And Suppression Industry Report 2025 Market To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2030 - Rise In Edge And Micro Data Centers Expands Market For Compact Fire Protection Solutions
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|278
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Investment in Hyperscale Data Centers Propels Demand for Advanced Fire Detection Systems Regulatory Compliance and Insurance Requirements Strengthen Adoption of Suppression Infrastructure Increase in Rack Densities and Heat Loads Throws the Spotlight on Pre-Action and Clean Agent Systems Growth in Mission-Critical Data Workloads Drives Need for Rapid, Non-Invasive Fire Response Solutions Adoption of Inert Gas and Water Mist Systems Expands Deployment in High-Sensitivity Zones Integration With DCIM and Smart Monitoring Tools Enhances Real-Time Response Capabilities Retrofit Demand From Aging Data Center Facilities Drives Innovation in Modular Fire Suppression Rise in Edge and Micro Data Centers Expands Market for Compact Fire Protection Solutions Growth of Colocation and Managed Services Facilities Supports Multi-Tenant Safety Customization AI-Based Fire Risk Prediction and Early Detection Analytics Enhance Operational Safety Protocols
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 45+ companies featured in this Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression market report
- Amerex Corporation AVA PREVENT Cannon Fire Protection Ltd. Carrier Global Corporation Danfoss Fire Safety Eaton Corporation Fike Corporation Halma plc Hochiki Corporation Honeywell International Inc. Johnson Controls International plc Minimax GmbH & Co. KG Pro Delta Fire Safety Systems Robert Bosch GmbH SEVO Systems Siemens AG Securiton AG The Chemours Company The Hiller Companies WAGNER Group GmbH
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment