Russia Launches Massive Overnight Attack On Ukraine With 400 Drones, 18 Missiles Zelensky
“Last night, Russia launched a massive combined strike that lasted nearly 10 hours. 18 missiles, including ballistic ones, and around 400 attack drones were used - nearly 200 of them were Shaheds,” Zelensky stated.
According to the President, the main target was Kyiv and Kyiv region, but other areas were also hit, including Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv regions.
“Sadly, two people were reported killed in Kyiv - my condolences to their families and loved ones. As of now, we know of 16 people injured,” he added.
“This is a clear escalation of terror by Russia - hundreds of Shaheds every night, constant strikes, and massive attacks on Ukrainian cities. This demands that we speed things up. Sanctions must be imposed faster, and pressure on Russia must be strong enough that they truly feel the consequences of their terror. There's a need for quicker action from our partners in investing in weapons production and advancing technology,” the President stressed.
The head of state also announced upcoming talks with international partners within the Coalition of the Willing.
“Today, I will be speaking with partners - in particular within the Coalition of the Willing - about additional funding for the production of interceptor drones and the supply of air defense systems for Ukraine. The objectives are absolutely clear. Such Russian attacks must be met with a tough response. And that is exactly what we will deliver,” Zelensky stressed.Read also: Young policewoman among victims of overnight Russian attack on Kyiv
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv was heavily bombarded overnight on July 10, with missile and drone debris falling in multiple districts. At least two people were killed and 16 injured in the assault.
