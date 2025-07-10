403
Envoy states Russian diplomats experiencing ‘nerve-wracking’ situation in Israel
(MENAFN) Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov has described the current situation for Russian citizens and diplomatic staff in Israel as highly dangerous due to escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. Speaking to Russia 24 on Monday, Viktorov said the embassy has been under mounting strain following Israel’s recent strikes on Iranian nuclear targets.
“The situation is extremely tense,” Viktorov said from Tel Aviv, emphasizing that the risks to Russian nationals and embassy personnel are real. He reported that nearby explosions had shattered windows in some diplomatic residences, although no direct hits were recorded. The US consulate in Tel Aviv also sustained minor damage from debris, he noted.
Viktorov shared that the crisis has dramatically increased the workload for embassy staff, adding that he had only managed three hours of sleep the previous night. Nevertheless, he encouraged personnel to take their annual leave and suggested returning home with family if possible. The embassy has also advised Russian citizens to leave Israel via Egypt for their safety, with dozens already having done so.
Israel has justified its attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities and key personnel as preventive actions against what it claims is a looming threat from Tehran. Iran denies any military ambitions for its nuclear program and has responded with missile strikes, calling them acts of self-defense. The two sides have exchanged fire daily since the fighting began last Friday.
Moscow has condemned Israel for igniting the conflict, accusing it of attempting to sabotage US-Iran nuclear negotiations. Russian officials also warned that strikes on nuclear infrastructure could risk radioactive fallout. The hostilities are part of a broader regional crisis that escalated following a Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023, which triggered sustained Israeli military operations across Gaza and other neighboring countries.
