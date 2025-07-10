Middle East Cybersecurity Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 Digital Transformation, State-Sponsored Threats, Regulatory Pressures, And The Rise Of AI-Powered Attacks

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Cybersecurity Market by Solution Type (IAM, Firewall & VPN, Log Management & SIEM, Antivirus/Antimalware), Service (Professional (Risk & Threat Assessment, Training & Education), Managed)), Security Type (Cloud, Application) - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East cybersecurity market is projected to grow from USD 16.75 billion in 2025 to USD 26.04 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.2%

This report is designed to assist both market leaders and new entrants by providing accurate revenue estimates for the overall Middle East cybersecurity market and its subsegments. It will help stakeholders comprehend the competitive landscape, enabling them to position their businesses more effectively and develop appropriate go-to-market strategies. Additionally, the report provides insights into market trends and highlights key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The market is expanding significantly, driven by the transformative goals outlined in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. This ambitious initiative is a key factor in reshaping the regional landscape and influencing market dynamics. In addition to this vision, a growing startup ecosystem in the Middle East is essential for advancing cybersecurity innovations. As the region undergoes rapid digital transformation, the adoption of cloud technology is on the rise across various sectors. At the same time, regulatory measures are evolving to address the changing threat environment, establishing a strong foundation for cybersecurity in the Middle East and promoting a secure digital future.

By vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) segment holds the largest market share in the Middle East's cybersecurity landscape, driven by several important factors. Organizations in this sector manage high-value assets, including sensitive financial data, making them prime targets for cybercriminals. Consequently, substantial investments in cybersecurity solutions are essential to protect customer information, payment details, and financial transactions. Moreover, strict regulatory compliance requirements imposed by authorities in the Middle East heighten the urgency for robust cybersecurity measures. The BFSI sector faces significant fines and reputational damage for violations, which underscores the necessity of ongoing investments in cybersecurity to ensure compliance.

The rapid digitalization of the sector, marked by the swift adoption of online banking, mobile banking, FinTech applications, and cloud services, further amplifies the demand for specialized cybersecurity solutions to guard against evolving cyber threats.

By region, Kuwait is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Kuwait is experiencing a rapid digital transformation, increasing government focus on national cybersecurity, and growing investments in smart infrastructure. These factors are contributing to the country's highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the Middle East's cybersecurity market. As part of its Vision 2035 initiative, Kuwait aims to digitize financial systems, public services, and the oil industry, which has significantly increased its digital presence and, consequently, its vulnerability to cyberattacks.

In response, the Kuwaiti government has implemented national cybersecurity strategies and enhanced regulatory oversight to strengthen its cybersecurity frameworks. The surge in demand for advanced security solutions is also driven by the swift adoption of cloud technology, heightened awareness of cyber threats among enterprises, and increased collaboration with international cybersecurity vendors. Thanks to this proactive and forward-thinking approach, Kuwait's cybersecurity market is growing at the fastest rate in the region.

