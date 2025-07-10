Middle East Cybersecurity Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 Digital Transformation, State-Sponsored Threats, Regulatory Pressures, And The Rise Of AI-Powered Attacks
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|420
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$16.75 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$26.04 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.2%
|Regions Covered
|Middle East
Market Overview and Industry Trends
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Accelerated Digital Transformation Across Sectors Geopolitical Tensions and Rise of State-Sponsored Cyber Threats Regulatory Initiatives for Evolving Threat Environment AI-Powered Attacks Compelling Evolution of Cyber Defense Strategies
Restraints
- Budgetary Constraints on Allocation of Resources Resistance to Emerging Security Technologies
Opportunities
- Investments by Governments and Businesses to Enhance Cybersecurity Infrastructure Spike in Demand for Cyber-Insurance Policies Robust Development of Cybersecurity Services Burgeoning Startup Ecosystem
Challenges
- Third-Party Dependencies Exposing Weaknesses in Cybersecurity Landscape Shortage of Skilled Workforce
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Zero Trust Network Access (Ztna) Firewall Secure Access Service Edge
Adjacent Technologies
- Big Data Analytics Cloud Computing Internet of Things
Complementary Technologies
- Blockchain
Case Study Analysis
- Use Case 1: Trend Micro Helps Oman Arab Bank Fortify Cybersecurity Use Case 2: Cisco Helps Istanbul Grand Airport Achieve Integrated Security for Global Prominence Use Case 3: Turkcell Global Bilgi Enhances Cybersecurity Agility with Palo Alto Networks' Vm-Series Virtual Firewalls Use Case 4: Codegreen's Token-Less Multi-Factor Authentication Solution Helps Lulu Group Enhance Security and Reduce Costs Use Case 5: City of Ramat-Gan Achieves Secure Digital Transformation with Check Point's Comprehensive Solutions
Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
- Tariff Related to Middle East Cybersecurity Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations Key Regulations in Middle East Cybersecurity Market Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Federal Information Security Management Act Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act Sarbanes-Oxley Act International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 European Union General Data Protection Regulation Service Organization Control 2 (Soc2)
Impact of Generative AI on Middle East Cybersecurity Market
- Top Use Cases and Market Potential Impact of Gen AI on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystems Cloud Computing Identity and Access Management (Iam) IoT Security Endpoint Protection Security Operations Centers (Socs)
Company Profiles
- Palo Alto Networks IBM Check Point Cisco Fortinet Trend Micro Crowdstrike Cpx Sirar by Stc Site Help AG Mandiant Eviden Trellix Socradar Sami-Aec Paramount Computer Systems Malwarebytes Edge Group Taqnia Cyber Gulf Business Machine (Gbm) Protiviti Forescout Logrhythm Sophos Secureworks Mcafee Cato Networks Cyble Group-Ib Cyberani Recorded Future Kela Sejel Technology Valuementor Moro Hub Cybersec Consulting Salam Technology Cybergate Codegreen Dts Solution Securityhq Ras Infotech Security Matterz Safe Decision
