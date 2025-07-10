Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Europe heat wave result in more than two thousand deaths

2025-07-10 04:34:29
(MENAFN) A recent study has revealed that the intense heat wave sweeping through Europe has led to an estimated 2,300 deaths, with the majority attributed to climate change.

The report, released on Wednesday by researchers from Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, indicated that around 1,500 of these fatalities — roughly 65% — were directly linked to climate change, which significantly intensified the heat wave.

Researchers examined the 10-day period from June 23 to July 2, focusing on 12 major European cities: London, Paris, Frankfurt, Budapest, Zagreb, Athens, Rome, Milan, Sassari, Barcelona, Madrid, and Lisbon.

“The findings of this analysis and many others are extremely clear: heat extremes all across Europe are increasing rapidly due to human-induced climate change,” the researchers wrote. Their findings noted that temperatures in these cities rose by as much as 4°C during the heat wave.

The study issued a stark warning that future heat waves are expected to be even hotter and deadlier if current climate trends continue.

In its monthly bulletin published the same day, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that June 2025 was the third-hottest June on record globally.

