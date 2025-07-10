403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Europe heat wave result in more than two thousand deaths
(MENAFN) A recent study has revealed that the intense heat wave sweeping through Europe has led to an estimated 2,300 deaths, with the majority attributed to climate change.
The report, released on Wednesday by researchers from Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, indicated that around 1,500 of these fatalities — roughly 65% — were directly linked to climate change, which significantly intensified the heat wave.
Researchers examined the 10-day period from June 23 to July 2, focusing on 12 major European cities: London, Paris, Frankfurt, Budapest, Zagreb, Athens, Rome, Milan, Sassari, Barcelona, Madrid, and Lisbon.
“The findings of this analysis and many others are extremely clear: heat extremes all across Europe are increasing rapidly due to human-induced climate change,” the researchers wrote. Their findings noted that temperatures in these cities rose by as much as 4°C during the heat wave.
The study issued a stark warning that future heat waves are expected to be even hotter and deadlier if current climate trends continue.
In its monthly bulletin published the same day, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that June 2025 was the third-hottest June on record globally.
The report, released on Wednesday by researchers from Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, indicated that around 1,500 of these fatalities — roughly 65% — were directly linked to climate change, which significantly intensified the heat wave.
Researchers examined the 10-day period from June 23 to July 2, focusing on 12 major European cities: London, Paris, Frankfurt, Budapest, Zagreb, Athens, Rome, Milan, Sassari, Barcelona, Madrid, and Lisbon.
“The findings of this analysis and many others are extremely clear: heat extremes all across Europe are increasing rapidly due to human-induced climate change,” the researchers wrote. Their findings noted that temperatures in these cities rose by as much as 4°C during the heat wave.
The study issued a stark warning that future heat waves are expected to be even hotter and deadlier if current climate trends continue.
In its monthly bulletin published the same day, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that June 2025 was the third-hottest June on record globally.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment