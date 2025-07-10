403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel ignores ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, conducting new attacks
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that its forces had carried out new ground missions in southern Lebanon, labeling them as “special, targeted” operations, even though a ceasefire agreement remains in place.
According to a military statement, units from the Israeli army’s 91st Division launched these operations with the stated aim of eliminating Hezbollah fighters and dismantling related infrastructure along the border.
The statement claimed that the operations followed the detection of Hezbollah weapons and underground storage locations in several southern Lebanese areas. It added that troops destroyed what was described as a Hezbollah compound in the Jabal Blat region, allegedly used for storing weapons and hosting firing positions.
Additionally, the military reported seizing weapons concealed in the Labbouneh area and dismantling another underground facility used for storing arms.
Meanwhile, Lebanon’s official news outlet reported that Israeli drones had been spotted flying over Beirut and its southern suburbs.
Hezbollah and Lebanese authorities have not yet issued any response to the Israeli claims.
Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah reignited into a broader conflict in September of last year. Despite a truce agreed upon in November, Israel has continued to launch frequent strikes in southern Lebanon, asserting that its actions are aimed at halting Hezbollah operations.
According to a military statement, units from the Israeli army’s 91st Division launched these operations with the stated aim of eliminating Hezbollah fighters and dismantling related infrastructure along the border.
The statement claimed that the operations followed the detection of Hezbollah weapons and underground storage locations in several southern Lebanese areas. It added that troops destroyed what was described as a Hezbollah compound in the Jabal Blat region, allegedly used for storing weapons and hosting firing positions.
Additionally, the military reported seizing weapons concealed in the Labbouneh area and dismantling another underground facility used for storing arms.
Meanwhile, Lebanon’s official news outlet reported that Israeli drones had been spotted flying over Beirut and its southern suburbs.
Hezbollah and Lebanese authorities have not yet issued any response to the Israeli claims.
Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah reignited into a broader conflict in September of last year. Despite a truce agreed upon in November, Israel has continued to launch frequent strikes in southern Lebanon, asserting that its actions are aimed at halting Hezbollah operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment