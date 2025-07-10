Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel ignores ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, conducting new attacks


2025-07-10 04:20:55
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that its forces had carried out new ground missions in southern Lebanon, labeling them as “special, targeted” operations, even though a ceasefire agreement remains in place.

According to a military statement, units from the Israeli army’s 91st Division launched these operations with the stated aim of eliminating Hezbollah fighters and dismantling related infrastructure along the border.

The statement claimed that the operations followed the detection of Hezbollah weapons and underground storage locations in several southern Lebanese areas. It added that troops destroyed what was described as a Hezbollah compound in the Jabal Blat region, allegedly used for storing weapons and hosting firing positions.

Additionally, the military reported seizing weapons concealed in the Labbouneh area and dismantling another underground facility used for storing arms.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s official news outlet reported that Israeli drones had been spotted flying over Beirut and its southern suburbs.

Hezbollah and Lebanese authorities have not yet issued any response to the Israeli claims.

Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah reignited into a broader conflict in September of last year. Despite a truce agreed upon in November, Israel has continued to launch frequent strikes in southern Lebanon, asserting that its actions are aimed at halting Hezbollah operations.

