HMD Amped Buds: World's First Earbuds That Also Charge Your Phone

In a region where tech-savvy lifestyles demand seamless mobility, Human Mobile Devices (HMD) is redefining what an audio accessory can do. HMD introduces the Amped Buds - the first-ever earbuds globally with a magnetic 1600mAh reverse wireless charging case, delivering a smartphone power boost while offering high-fidelity sound.

Whether you're powering through a workday in Riyadh, commuting across Dubai's fast-paced cityscape, or staying connected on the move in Doha, HMD Amped Buds are built for the rhythm of everyday life in the region.

“At HMD, our focus is building technology that solves real-life problems. In the Middle East, where people are always on the move, battery anxiety is real - and sound quality matters just as much. The HMD Amped Buds combine both beautifully,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, SVP of HMD Global – Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa.

"We're excited to introduce a solution that meets the needs of today's users - combining practical innovation with everyday usability."

Power Meets Portability

The Amped Buds' ultra-slim case (just 14mm thin and 80g light) boasts a high-capacity 1600mAh battery, roughly 300% larger than most competing wireless buds, able to give your iPhone® 16 Pro up to 20% more battery wirelessly3. Plug it in, and it jumps to 24%. And yes it works seamlessly with the HMD Skyline, HMD's flagship phone built with sustainability and design in mind.

Available in Black, Cyan, and Pink, the buds are styled to match your personality, and with splash resistance, the IPX4-rated case and IP54 earbuds ensure they're ready for your workouts, desert treks, or surprise sandstorms.

Serious Sound for Serious Listening

With precision-tuned 10mm drivers, hybrid ANC + ENC, and a triple-microphone array, HMD Amped Buds deliver immersive, crystal-clear audio - whether you're in a meeting or deep into your playlist.

● Up to 8 hours of battery life per earbud (ANC off), and up to 95 hours2 total playback with the charging case

● Dynamic bass enhancement amplifies low frequencies for a full, balanced soundscape

● Customisable Equaliser (EQ) via the Amped Buds app on AndroidTM and iOS®

Android users also benefit from Google Fast Pair for seamless connectivity. With multipoint pairing, Amped Buds can connect to two devices simultaneously - perfect for switching between your phone and laptop.

Availability in the Middle East

The HMD Amped Buds will be available in the UAE, KSA, Qatar, and other GCC markets starting July 2025, priced at AED/SAR/QAR 599. Local retailers and online platforms will carry the buds in all three colour options.