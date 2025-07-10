Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump plans to hit Brazil with fifty per cent tariff

2025-07-10 04:17:21
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian-made products, intensifying tensions between Washington and Brasília. The announcement was made in a public letter shared via social media, part of a broader effort by Trump to reshape global trade ties.

In the message, Trump accused Brazil of launching “attacks” on American technology companies and slammed the ongoing prosecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, calling it a “witch hunt.” Bolsonaro is currently facing legal proceedings over allegations that he attempted to overturn the results of Brazil’s 2022 presidential election.

Reacting to the threat, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva warned that any new U.S. tariffs would be met with reciprocal action. In a post on social media, Lula also pushed back firmly against outside pressure on his country's judiciary, stating that Brazil’s legal system must be free from foreign influence.

Earlier in the week, Trump and Lula also exchanged sharp words over Bolsonaro’s trial. Lula made it clear that Brazil would reject “interference” from any country, emphasizing, “No one is above the law.”

In a separate announcement on Wednesday, Trump confirmed that a previously declared 50% tariff on copper imports will take effect on August 1. He said the decision was made to address national security concerns.

Trump’s warning to Brazil is part of a wider campaign, with the U.S. president having issued 22 similar letters this week to nations including Japan, South Korea, and Sri Lanka. Each letter outlines new tariffs set to be enforced on August 1, as part of his push for tougher trade terms.

