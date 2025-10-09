President Tokayev Hints At Kazakhstan Increasing Russian Oil Transit Flow To China
Speaking at the“Central Asia–Russia” summit in Dushanbe, Tokayev emphasized that through the emerging trilateral gas alliance between Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, the region is forming a new energy framework that will ensure reliable gas supplies for both households and industry.
“Thanks to the trilateral gas alliance of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, a new energy framework is forming in the region, which will provide reliable gas supplies for citizens and industry,” Tokayev said.
The president also drew attention to the important role of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which transported about 63 million tons of Kazakh oil in 2024. He expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for supporting the resolution of energy cooperation issues.
“Additionally, the so-called eastern vector is gaining particular importance. Kazakhstan acts as a transit hub for Russian oil shipments to China, with an annual volume of up to 10 million tons. Deliveries in 2024 have already exceeded this figure,” Tokayev added.
He stressed that the growing dynamics of transit open opportunities for further expansion of supplies. He also reminded of the agreement signed in St. Petersburg on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in the gas sector, noting that this document will be an important step in strengthening the energy partnership.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment