UAE Strongly Condemns Assassination Attempt On President Of Ecuador
The UAE has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on the President of the Republic of Ecuador Daniel Noboa, and denounced this deplorable attack.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE's solidarity with the President of Ecuador and his family, as well as with the government and the people of Ecuador.
The Ministry reiterated the UAE's strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its unwavering rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.
