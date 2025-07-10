403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Appoints Sean Duffy as Temporary Head of NASA
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump designated Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as the interim leader of the space agency NASA.
Trump shared the news on Truth Social, praising Duffy’s performance: "Sean is doing a TREMENDOUS job in handling our Country’s Transportation Affairs, including creating a state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control system, while at the same time rebuilding our roads and bridges, making them efficient, and beautiful, again."
The president noted that Duffy’s tenure may be brief, stating he could serve "for a short period of time."
It remains unclear whether Trump plans to pursue the Senate confirmation process necessary for a permanent appointment.
Trump expressed confidence in Duffy’s leadership, saying, "He will be a fantastic leader of the ever more important Space Agency, even if only for a short period of time," and extended his congratulations to Duffy.
With this new role, Duffy joins a select number of administration officials who hold leadership positions in multiple agencies simultaneously.
For example, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also functions as the National Security Adviser and the acting director of the National Archives and Records Administration.
Similarly, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer serves concurrently as the acting head of the Office of Government Ethics and the acting Special Counsel of the Office of the Special Counsel.
Trump shared the news on Truth Social, praising Duffy’s performance: "Sean is doing a TREMENDOUS job in handling our Country’s Transportation Affairs, including creating a state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control system, while at the same time rebuilding our roads and bridges, making them efficient, and beautiful, again."
The president noted that Duffy’s tenure may be brief, stating he could serve "for a short period of time."
It remains unclear whether Trump plans to pursue the Senate confirmation process necessary for a permanent appointment.
Trump expressed confidence in Duffy’s leadership, saying, "He will be a fantastic leader of the ever more important Space Agency, even if only for a short period of time," and extended his congratulations to Duffy.
With this new role, Duffy joins a select number of administration officials who hold leadership positions in multiple agencies simultaneously.
For example, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also functions as the National Security Adviser and the acting director of the National Archives and Records Administration.
Similarly, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer serves concurrently as the acting head of the Office of Government Ethics and the acting Special Counsel of the Office of the Special Counsel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment