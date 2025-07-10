403
S. Korea Offers Economic-Security Package Deal in U.S. Trade Talks
(MENAFN) South Korea put forward a comprehensive "package deal" on Wednesday that blends economic and security issues as part of ongoing trade discussions with Washington, a local news agency reported.
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac introduced the proposal, also recommending a swift summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump.
During his Washington visit, Wi explained that he and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio explored “a range of issues spanning trade, investment, procurement and security, and suggested moving forward with negotiations by taking this comprehensive package into account."
He further added that Rubio showed backing for Wi’s call to arrange a prompt bilateral meeting, though no exact details were provided.
This move comes after Seoul reiterated its commitment to the existing defense cost-sharing framework with the US on Wednesday, responding to President Trump’s remarks that South Korea should fully fund its defense.
"Our government's stance is that it will implement the 12th SMA (Special Measures Agreement), which was validly concluded and in effect," the South Korean Foreign Ministry emphasized.
The 12th SMA, signed last year, requires Seoul to contribute 1.52 trillion won ($1.11 billion) next year, an increase from the 1.4 trillion won paid this year.
On Tuesday, Trump criticized South Korea’s current payments for hosting US troops as insufficient, stating they should pay for their own defense.
South Korea currently accommodates roughly 28,500 US soldiers, a presence established after the 1950-1953 Korean War.
Last month, Wi highlighted that NATO’s increased defense spending sets a precedent relevant to South Korea as Washington pushes Seoul to raise its defense budget.
The South Korean Defense Ministry has also stressed that its defense expenditure relative to GDP is “very high” compared to other key US allies.
