Trading Radar For July 10: TCS, Hindustan Copper, HCL Tech, Ambuja, Emcure, And Railtel Are On The Watchlist

Indian equity markets ended slightly lower on Wednesday, but remain rangebound as investors cautiously await developments around the US-India trade deal.

The markets are likely to open flat to slightly negative on Thursday, tracking mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, was down 0.07% to 25,556.

Here are the stocks to watch out for in today's session.

Ambuja Cements: Subsidiary ACC has commissioned a 1.5 MTPA brownfield grinding unit at Sindri, Jharkhand. This raises the total capacity to 104.45 MTPA.

Enviro Infra Engineers: Its JV with AltoraPro Infrastructure has secured a ₹395.5 crore order from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

RailTel Corporation: Received a ₹17.5 crore order in Chhattisgarh for network infrastructure and maintenance services.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The US FDA completed a pre-approval inspection of its Ahmedabad oncology facility with zero observations.

Bharti Airtel: Has set up a step-down wholly owned subsidiary named Airtel Money.

HCL Technologies: Partnered with Astemo Cypremos to develop autonomous and smart vehicle technologies.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: APAC Company is expected to offload a 1.9% stake worth ₹681 crore via block deals, according to reports.

Indosolar: Promoter Waaree Energies to sell up to 10 lakh shares (2.4% stake) via OFS with a floor price set at ₹265 per share.

Muthoot Capital Services: Board approves the allotment of 12,500 NCDs worth ₹125 crore.

Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience: Received a ₹3.45 crore order from Sinochem India for glyphosate technical 95% w/w MIN supply.

IDBI Bank: The Indian government is looking to complete the IDBI Bank stake sale by October, according to reports.

NCL Industries: Cement production declined by 5% to 6.34 lakh MT from 6.69 lakh MT, while dispatches fell 4% to 6.28 lakh MT from 6.57 lakh MT.

Quarterly results expected today: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Elxsi, Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency (IREDA), Anand Rathi.

SEBI-registered analyst Harika Enjamuri advised traders to keep a close eye on Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank, as they have been included in the F & O ban list. For the Nifty index, she believes that unless it sustains above 25,501, it may face resistance with supports at 25,437 and 25,335.

