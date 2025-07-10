Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SOCAR President Discusses Energy Transition And Cooperation At 9Th OPEC International Seminar In Vienna

2025-07-10 03:07:09
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, took part in the 9th OPEC International Seminar held in Vienna, bringing together top figures from the global energy industry for high-level discussions on the future of energy, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the roundtable titled "Policies and Regulations: A Fair and Realistic Energy Future", Najaf stressed the importance of aligning energy transition goals with the national circumstances and economic capacities of individual countries. He highlighted Azerbaijan's balanced energy strategy, noting SOCAR's efforts to ensure energy security, promote sustainability, and support the global green transition.

On the sidelines of the seminar, Rovshan Najaf held bilateral meetings with major international energy players, including:

  • Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of TotalEnergies

  • Jeff Miller, Chairman of the Board of Halliburton

  • Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum

  • Ahmed Al Azkawi, CEO of OQEP

During these meetings, the sides explored new opportunities for cooperation, exchanged views on existing joint projects, and discussed Azerbaijan's growing role in both traditional and renewable energy sectors.

SOCAR's active presence at the seminar underlines its increasing engagement with the global energy community, as Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29 later this year.

