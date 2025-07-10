Four Killed In Mardan Armed Clash, Five Die In Dera Ismail Khan Road Accident

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) At least four people were killed in an exchange of fire between two rival groups in the Sheikh Inayat Baba area of Kot Ismailzai, Mardan. According to police sources, three individuals from one group and one from the opposing side lost their lives in the incident.

Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause behind the clash, and no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed so far. Police say an investigation is underway to ascertain the motives behind the deadly altercation.

Rescue 1122 personnel reached the site shortly after the incident and shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for medico-legal formalities.

Five Killed in High-Speed Collision on Chashma Road, D.I. Khan

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of five people, including a woman, on Chashma Road in Dera Ismail Khan. The incident occurred when a car traveling from Islamabad collided with a loaded Hino truck coming from Punjab.

According to rescue sources, all five occupants of the car, four men and one woman, died on the spot. The victims were said to be residents of Dera Ismail Khan.

Rescue teams and local police arrived at the scene promptly, launched relief operations, and moved the bodies to the hospital. Initial findings and eyewitness accounts suggest the accident was caused by overspeeding.

Police have begun a formal investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.