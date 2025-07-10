Four Killed In Mardan Armed Clash, Five Die In Dera Ismail Khan Road Accident
Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause behind the clash, and no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed so far. Police say an investigation is underway to ascertain the motives behind the deadly altercation.
Rescue 1122 personnel reached the site shortly after the incident and shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for medico-legal formalities.
Five Killed in High-Speed Collision on Chashma Road, D.I. Khan
A tragic road accident claimed the lives of five people, including a woman, on Chashma Road in Dera Ismail Khan. The incident occurred when a car traveling from Islamabad collided with a loaded Hino truck coming from Punjab.
According to rescue sources, all five occupants of the car, four men and one woman, died on the spot. The victims were said to be residents of Dera Ismail Khan.
Rescue teams and local police arrived at the scene promptly, launched relief operations, and moved the bodies to the hospital. Initial findings and eyewitness accounts suggest the accident was caused by overspeeding.
Police have begun a formal investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment