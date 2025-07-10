Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Hashing Out Commissioning Of Wind Power Plant

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The issue of commissioning a wind power plant between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia has been discussed, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov shared on his "X" social network account, Trend reports.

"We engaged in a productive dialogue with the esteemed Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, in the vibrant city of Vienna. In the course of the meeting, we delved into the prevailing challenges pertaining to the bilateral energy framework-the convening of the Joint Technical Commission, synergistic partnerships with Saudi enterprises in the hydrocarbon domain, the initiation of a 240 MW wind energy facility, and the execution of 3.5 GW offshore wind energy initiatives, alongside a plethora of additional projects," the post reads.