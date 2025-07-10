Art Basel Qatar Unveils New Fair Format For Its Inaugural Edition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Art Basel has revealed the first details of its newly launched fair in Qatar, which will unfold in M7 creative hub in the heart of Doha's Design District from February 5 to 7, 2026, with Preview Days on February 3 and 4.

Art Basel Qatar is a joint initiative between Art Basel, MCH Group, Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and QC+

For its inaugural edition, Art Basel Qatar will depart from the traditional booth model to introduce a new fair format grounded in artistic vision and conceptual rigor. Conceived by Art Basel as a platform to foster deeper engagement with leading galleries and artists from the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and further afield, the show will prioritize an engaging experience that maintains strong market relevance.

Additionally, Art Basel Qatar is delighted to announce the appointment of internationally acclaimed, Egyptian-born artist Wael Shawky as Artistic Director for the first edition of the fair. Together with Vincenzo de Bellis, Art Basel's Chief Artistic Officer and Global Director of Fairs, Shawky will lead the curatorial vision of the 2026 edition and guide the gallery selection process, in consultation with the fair's dedicated Selection Committee. He brings deep regional insight and a multidisciplinary approach that aligns with the fair's ambitions, including plans to transform Qatar Museum's Fire Station into a platform for educational programs.



Artistic Director Art Basel Qatar Wael Shawky, photographed in Basel in June 2025.

Art Basel Qatar will embrace an open-format exhibition, with solo presentations by galleries responding to a central thematic framework, defined and developed by Art Basel's artistic leadership to serve as both anchor and catalyst for the show. The exhibition will unfold across two key venues – M7 and the Doha Design District – as well as selected public sites in Msheireb, Doha's creative and cultural heart.

Vincenzo de Bellis, Chief Artistic Officer and Global Director of Fairs for Art Basel, said: 'With Art Basel Qatar, we are pushing the boundaries of the art fair model – placing artistic intention at its core while responding to today's market. This format allows us to support galleries in presenting artists' work with greater depth and resonance. Doha is an ideal context for this evolution: It is a place where cultural ambition meets a rich and layered history, and where experimentation is both welcomed and supported. For our inaugural edition, we are thrilled to work with Wael Shawky, who brings a rare combination of intellectual precision, visual imagination, and regional knowledge.'