Proactive Plans Ensure Stable Power Supply During Summer

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: With 11 power generation stations and over 400 substations, the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has reaffirmed its full readiness to meet the country's electricity demands during the summer peak season, a period marked by increased consumption.

Speaking on the corporation's preparations on Alrayyan TV recently, Mohammed Saleh Al Ashqar, Senior Engineer at Kahramaa's Control Center, explained that the summer readiness plan is proactive.

“Preparation for the summer begins from the summer before,” he noted.“We conduct extensive maintenance studies for the electrical network and coordinate internally across departments as well as externally with power generation stations. Our maintenance program runs from October to May, ensuring everything is fully ready by the time summer begins on May 1.”

He said that Qatar's electrical infrastructure is built to handle high demand efficiently.“The system, though complex by global standards, is well-integrated and streamlined across three key stages: generation, transmission, and distribution,” said Al Ashqar.

As of now, he said, there are 11 power generation stations connected through an expansive transmission network consisting of more than 400 substations and over 23,000 distribution stations spread throughout the country.

“Power is transported via underground cables and overhead lines before reaching end users through local distribution substations located in residential and commercial areas,” said Al Ashqar.

One of Kahramaa's most notable strengths lies in the deployment of cutting-edge technology for grid monitoring and control.“We are proud that the most advanced global technologies in electrical networks are applied in our system,” said Al Ashqar.

“Our control centers are equipped with high-precision monitoring systems that oversee every element of the network in real time. In case of any fault or interruption, response teams are immediately dispatched to resolve issues swiftly.”

In line with global trends and Qatar's commitment to sustainability, the country is increasingly investing in renewable energy-particularly solar power. Al Ashqar highlighted that Qatar has already inaugurated three major solar power plants: Al Kharsaah, Ras Laffan, and Mesaieed.

“This year alone, two new solar plants were launched, bringing our total solar capacity to 1,675 megawatts,” he said.“This not only boosts grid capacity ahead of peak summer demand but also aligns with Qatar's long-term vision for carbon neutrality.”

Qatar's energy strategy is characterized by a balanced mix of sources. While natural gas remains a cornerstone, the integration of solar energy adds resilience and flexibility to the national grid.

Kahramaa's forward-looking approach ensures that Qatar remains well-equipped to provide uninterrupted electricity, even during the most demanding months.

With round-the-clock monitoring, advanced technology, and a diversified energy mix, Kahramaa's summer readiness plan reflects Qatar's commitment to providing reliable services while transitioning to a more sustainable energy future.