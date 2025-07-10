Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Appoints Transportation Secretary As Interim NASA Chief


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 10 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the appointment of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as the interim administrator of NASA.
Weeks after withdrawing a nominee linked to Elon Musk amid rising tensions, Trump announced on Truth Social his confidence in Sean Duffy's leadership as NASA's interim head.
He praised Duffy for his exceptional work in modernizing transportation infrastructure, including advanced air traffic control systems, as well as improving roads and bridges across the country.
"He will be a great temporary leader for NASA, which is becoming more important every day," Trump stated.
Founded in 1958 from the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), NASA responded to early Soviet space advances and has since led major human and robotic missions, making globally impactful scientific and technological contributions to space exploration. (end)
