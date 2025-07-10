403
Old Doha Port Expands Marina Member Privileges
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Old Doha Port has expanded its regional footprint through landmark agreements with premier destinations, including Emirates Palace Marina in Abu Dhabi and Kiyi Istanbul Marina in Turkiye, to enhance the yachting experience for marina members and visitors.
Old Doha Port already has strategic partnerships with Qatar's leading marinas - Ronautica Middle East and Corinthia Yacht Club in The Pearl Island, and Mourjan Marinas in Lusail City.
Old Doha Port marina members and visiting members from partner marinas can present their marina membership card to enjoy a suite of benefits, including complimentary docking with advance bookings, preferential rates on marine services, and exclusive access to select hospitality and dining experiences.
“These partnerships mark an important milestone in our commitment to build strong maritime communities and elevate Qatar's standing in the global yachting circuit,” said Old Doha Port CEO, engineer Mohammed Abdulla al-Mulla in a press statement.
“By collaborating with world-class marinas, regional hubs, and international destinations, we are creating new pathways for yacht owners, visitors, and the global marine community for a seamless and enriched experience across borders,” he added.
Old Doha Port remains a symbol of Qatar's ambition to lead the region's marine tourism sector, through fostering lasting partnerships, offering seamless access, and a commitment to excellence that extends far beyond its shores.
