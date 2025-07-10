Nancy Ajram: Singing In Morocco Has Unique Magic - 'Warana Eih' Signals New Chapter

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) On a captivating night at the Mawazine Festival – Rhythms of the World, Lebanese pop icon Nancy Ajram lit up the Nahda stage with her signature warmth and beloved voice, reaffirming her enduring place at the heart of the Arab music scene.

More than just a singer, Nancy is an artistic phenomenon who carefully crafts each appearance with emotional depth and authenticity. At this year's Mawazine, she delivered an unforgettable performance that blended nostalgic hits with her latest release,“Warana Eih,” to thunderous applause and heartfelt audience interaction.

In this interview, Nancy opens up about her return to Morocco, the magic of the Mawazine crowd, her evolving musical style, and what's next in her artistic journey.

Nancy, you returned to the Mawazine Festival after some time away. How did it feel to be back on that stage?

My happiness was truly indescribable. I felt like I was returning to a place I hold especially close to my heart. Morocco has always been dear to me, and its audience is known for its refined artistic taste. From the moment I stepped onto the stage, I felt this beautiful, genuine energy. The audience was amazing - warm, enthusiastic, and full of love. It didn't feel like I was putting on a concert; it felt like a heartfelt reunion between me and people who mean so much to me.

How did you find the Moroccan audience's interaction with you during the show?

The love I received from the audience is the most valuable gift an artist could hope for - it's a true blessing, and I thank God for it. Reaching success is one thing, but staying there is the real challenge. That only happens when your audience supports you and lifts you up with their energy and confidence.

At Mawazine, I felt this amazing wave of positivity. The audience sang along with me from the bottom of their hearts. It was a night I'll never forget - one that's now etched into my memory.

This wasn't your first time at Mawazine. Did you notice anything different this year?

That's true - I've been here before, but this year felt different in the best way. The organisation was outstanding.

I've participated in many festivals over the years, but what I saw at this edition of Mawazine was truly impressive. Everything was so well-coordinated and professional. I want to give a heartfelt thank you to Mr. Mostapha El Fassi and the entire team for their tremendous efforts. I also felt completely safe, which is something every artist needs to perform comfortably.







You performed your new single“Warana Eih” live at Mawazine. Was that a deliberate choice?

Yes, absolutely. I was very intentional about performing“Warana Eih” at this concert because the song reflects where I am artistically right now. It's full of positive energy and fun vibes, while still remaining true to the musical essence my audience knows me for.

I was eager to see how people would react - and thank God, their response was far beyond what I had hoped. The song is still new, but the way they embraced it reassured me that I'm heading in the right direction.

The track has a different arrangement than your usual work. Is this the direction your new album is taking as well?

Yes, the new album is all about variety and fresh experimentation, while still staying rooted in my own musical identity.

People's tastes evolve quickly these days, and the audience is more open than ever to new styles. That's why I wanted to explore different sounds and sing in multiple dialects - Lebanese, Egyptian, and perhaps even Moroccan, if I find the right song that speaks to me.

During the concert, you signed a Moroccan national team jersey. Can you tell us about that moment?

It was such a lovely and spontaneous gesture. A fan handed me the jersey along with a football, and I signed both with all my heart. It was one of those moments that just comes from a place of love and connection.

It symbolised the mutual respect and admiration between me and the Moroccan audience. I'm so proud of what Morocco is achieving - both culturally and athletically - and I was thrilled to be part of that joyous spirit.







If you had to sum up your Mawazine experience in one word, what would it be?

Love. That one word truly captures everything I feel about Morocco and its people. Mawazine isn't just a music festival - it's a celebration of joy, culture, and artistic exchange. I'm honoured to have been part of it once again.







Let's talk about your new album. When will it be released?

I've actually finished recording it, but I've chosen to delay the release a bit due to the difficult circumstances currently affecting the Arab region.

Usually, I release an album every three or four years, and I want this one to come out at a time when people are in a better place to truly enjoy and connect with it. I'm praying for peace - and when it comes, we'll return to music, joy, and hope.

Will you be returning as a coach on the new season of The Voice Kids?

Yes, I'll be back on the judging panel, and I'm genuinely excited to meet the next generation of talent from across the Arab world.

The show is such a rich human and artistic experience. I love watching the children grow throughout the season and being part of their journeys - it's something I really cherish.







You often share photos of your daughters on social media. Aren't you concerned about the evil eye?

Not at all. I believe God is the ultimate protector, and I trust in Him completely. I also believe my audience is full of love - they're happy for me and share in my joy sincerely.

I like to share simple, real moments from my life as a mother because that's such a core part of who I am. My audience knows how much my family means to me.