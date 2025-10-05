Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump considers visiting S. Korea this month

Trump considers visiting S. Korea this month


2025-10-05 08:59:57
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a trip to South Korea later this month, prior to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, according to reports.

The visit could involve meetings with officials from South Korea and China before the main summit, which is set to take place in Gyeongju from October 31 to November 1, potentially allowing Trump to leave before the session begins.

"President Trump is expected to arrive on Oct. 29 and visit Gyeongju," a ruling party official said in a phone interview. "However, his schedule has yet to be finalized and is still being coordinated between South Korea and the US."

Before heading to South Korea, Trump is expected to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Malaysia from October 26 to 28, followed by a stop in Japan. After Japan, reports suggest he may continue on to South Korea for a brief visit, possibly lasting just one day.

"As for when he will depart after arriving on the 29th, nothing has been confirmed at this point," a government official stated.

Additionally, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has indicated that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to hold a "pull-aside" meeting in South Korea later this month.
Meanwhile, a ruling party official downplayed the chances of a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

MENAFN05102025000045017281ID1110152379

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search