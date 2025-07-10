Cleverly SG Unveils 'Ehly,' An AI Chatbot Built To Trim Support Costs And Speed Up Customer Response Times

Cleverly SG

Cleverly SG Unveils“Ehly,” AI Chatbot Built to Trim Support Costs and Speed Up Customer Response Times, giving SMEs 24/7 coverage without expanding headcount.

SLOVENIA, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Digital marketing agency Cleverly SG Pte Ltd today announced the commercial launch of Ehly , a configurable AI chatbot that helps businesses automate routine sales and customer-support conversations. Powered by OpenAI's GPT technology, the tool is already in pilot use across hospitality, retail, veterinary and e-commerce clients.“Most chatbots still feel scripted. Ehly was designed to sound human while staying on-brand and on-policy,” said Ernest Goh, Managing Partner at Cleverly SG.“Early adopters are seeing up to a 90 percent drop in first-response times and as much as a 70 percent reduction in live-chat workload.”Key FeaturesQuick Setup: Interface lets non-technical staff build or edit flows.Role Switching: One bot can act as a sales concierge, product expert or after-sales agent based on user intent.Multi-Channel Deployment: Website widget out of the box, with optional WhatsApp and Messenger connectors.Market ContextAccording to IMDA's latest SME Digital Transformation Survey (2024) , 71 percent of small businesses cite“rising support costs” as a primary barrier to growth. Ehly addresses this pain point by combining large-language-model flexibility with guardrails that prevent policy or compliance drift-an issue that has limited wider AI adoption.Pricing and AvailabilityEhly is offered under a subscription model starting at SGD 58 per month. Enterprise plans allows customisation to individual needs. The solution is available immediately in most languauges including English, Chinese, Bahasa, Tamil, etc.About Cleverly SGFounded in 2017, Cleverly SG is a Singapore-based digital marketing agency with a branch in Kuala Lumpur. The firm provides SEO, SEM, social-media strategy and bespoke solutions. Its mission is to deliver honest, results-driven marketing while helping businesses scale sustainably.

Ernest

Cleverly SG Pte. Ltd.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.