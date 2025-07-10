TN's Coimbatore Police Launch Major Crackdown After Seizure Of 235 Kg Ganja

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 10 (IANS) The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have launched a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling networks following the seizure of 235 kilograms of ganja

Two individuals were arrested during the operation near Sulur on Wednesday while attempting to smuggle the contraband to Kerala.

Acting on intelligence gathered during the interrogation of suspects in an earlier drug case, a special police team led by Sulur Inspector Lenin Appadurai intercepted a suspicious vehicle at Rayapuram Junction.

The car, bearing registration number TN 06 R 1959, was found to be transporting neatly packed bundles of ganja concealed inside. The arrested men have been identified as Satheesh Kumar, 36, a native of Thoothukudi, and Vedhamani, 27, from Nagapattinam.

During questioning, the duo reportedly confessed to procuring the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and were en route to Kerala to sell the substance. The seized consignment is estimated to be worth around Rs 70 lakh in the illegal market.

According to officials, this marks one of the largest drug hauls in the Coimbatore district in recent years.

Confirming the development, Coimbatore (Rural) Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan said,“This seizure is part of a larger, ongoing operation aimed at dismantling narcotics smuggling routes between Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. We are now pursuing further leads to trace the source of the contraband and the network of buyers in Kerala.”

A case has been registered under multiple provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(C), 25, and 29(1).

The accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

In the wake of the seizure, police have intensified surveillance and vehicle checks along interstate routes, particularly those leading to Kerala through border areas like Walayar.

Special teams have been deployed across strategic locations in and around Coimbatore.

Sources in the police department revealed that searches are also being carried out in hotels, including high-end resorts, to identify potential hideouts and accomplices.

The arrested men are believed to have provided vital information about the modus operandi of the smuggling operation.

The Coimbatore police have also alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to carry out random checks at railway stations, including Coimbatore Junction, amid indications that some members of the drug trafficking network are using trains to transport narcotics.

The ongoing crackdown is expected to uncover a larger syndicate operating across state borders, as law enforcement agencies ramp up efforts to disrupt the illegal drug trade.