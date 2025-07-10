Ukraine Starts Receiving US Weapons After Pause Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Reuters , citing two U.S. officials, Ukrinform reports.

"The United States is delivering artillery shells and mobile rocket artillery missiles to Ukraine," the agency quoted members of the administration as saying.

According to the officials, the pause in some weapon shipments last week appears to have been tied to concerns that U.S. military stockpiles might be too low.

Trump considering sending additional Patriot system to Ukraine – WSJ

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he did not know who ordered the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.

