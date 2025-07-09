Planning A 'Euro Summer' Or Cruise? Why Another Flu Shot Might Save Your Holiday

MENAFN - The Conversation) Are you escaping a southern hemisphere winter by heading off for a“Euro summer”? Maybe you're planning a cruise through the Mediterranean. Or you're dreaming of a white Christmas overseas later in the year.

Maybe you've already booked your flights and accommodation, locked in your itinerary, and started planning what to pack.

But there may be one more thing to add to your pre-travel checklist – a flu shot.

For some travellers, this may mean a second flu shot this year – one for Australia's flu season and another to protect them in the northern hemisphere.

Why do I need another flu shot?

Protection from a flu shot doesn't last all year; it decreases after three to four months .

So if you had your flu shot in April or May, it may no longer offer enough protection by the time you travel in July or later.

Getting a second shot will provide you with optimal protection against the flu while travelling to the northern hemisphere.

That's why it is now recommended Australians travelling to the northern hemisphere between October and May consider a second flu shot if they've already had one earlier this year.

If it's been three to four months since your first shot, you can consider a second shot.

A second shot should be at least four weeks after the first shot. Ideally, get your second shot at least two weeks before your departure, so your body has time to build up protection.

If you haven't had a flu shot at all this year, now's the time. In the year to July 7 , there have been more than 167,000 confirmed cases of the flu in Australia.

Who should consider a second flu shot?

Here are some examples where a second flu shot is worth discussing with your doctor or pharmacist.

Cruises are a prime setting for flu outbreaks . There are hundreds or thousands of people sharing confined spaces, such as restaurants and entertainment facilities, for days or weeks at a time. This creates the perfect environment for the flu virus to spread.

Group tours and large events are also high risk. Bus tours, music festivals and cultural events bring together large crowds, often in indoor spaces or via shared transport. This increases your chance of exposure and catching the virus.

Pilgrimages and religious gatherings such as Hajj , Lunar New Year or Ramadan are also high risk, especially for older travellers or those with health conditions. These events can attract millions of international visitors, often in crowded, shared accommodation, where flu and other respiratory viruses can spread rapidly.

People who are over 65 years of age , have medical conditions, such as severe asthma or diabetes, or are on medications that decrease their immune function, are more likely to become severely ill if they catch the flu. So, if you're travelling during the northern hemisphere's flu season, a second shot should be strongly considered.

Which flu shot should I get?

Each year, health authorities around the world develop two different flu shots, one for each hemisphere's flu season. The flu shots can differ, as flu strains change rapidly and different strains may circulate in different regions.

Australians receive the southern hemisphere version around March to May. And while it's ideal to have the northern hemisphere flu shot before heading overseas, it's not available in Australia.

Instead, you can have two shots of the southern hemisphere flu shot – one earlier in the year and a second shot before your trip.

You could wait until you are overseas to get your second shot. But you wouldn't be protected for two weeks afterwards, and you'd need to navigate an overseas health system while on holiday.

Where can I get a flu shot? How much does it cost?

You can get a flu shot at your local pharmacy, GP clinic, or sometimes via your workplace. Many pharmacies offer walk-in appointments, and the flu shot usually costs around A$25 (including the price of the vaccine and administering it).

If your GP doesn't bulk bill, you will be charged an out-of-pocket cost for the consultation, and may need to pay the cost of the shot if you don't qualify for a free one.

The (first) flu shot is free for people who meet certain criteria , such as being 65 and over, pregnant, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and those with certain medical conditions. But you would have to pay for a second shot if you're travelling.

Specific flu shots are recommended for each person. So speak to your pharmacist or GP to discuss the best option for you.

Your GP or pharmacist will also discuss what to expect after your flu shot. This may include tiredness, fever, muscle aches, and redness or swelling at the injection site. These usually go away within two days. For most people, these symptoms are mild and well-tolerated.

Why bother?

The flu is more than just a sniffle. It can lead to serious illness, cancelled plans and perhaps a hospital stay in a foreign country. Even if you don't get sick, you could pass the virus to others more vulnerable than yourself.

So before you finish your pre-travel checklist, make sure your flu shots are up to date.

Not getting the shot could be the difference between sipping Aperol spritz on the Amalfi Coast or spending your trip in bed with a fever.