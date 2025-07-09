Former Fortune 500 GRC Leader Solves Enterprise AI's 73% Failure Rate With Harmoniqos Cognitive Trust Layer

HarmoniqOS is the first cognitive trust layer designed to make any LLM enterprise-deployable.

Patent-protected infrastructure makes any LLM enterprise-deployable in 30 days instead of 18 months

- Cody Ford, Creator of HarmoniqOSGRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HarmoniqOS, the first cognitive trust layer for enterprise AI, launched today with a clear goal: to solve the deployment gap that has stalled billions in generative AI investments. While interest in large language models (LLMs) continues to surge, 73% of enterprise AI pilots still fail at production due to trust, compliance, and security concerns.HarmoniqOS addresses this problem head-on by providing an infrastructure layer that enables persistent memory , trait-aware personalization, regulatory compliance, and full auditability - without modifying the base model. The platform is designed to work across all major LLMs, including OpenAI, Claude, LLaMA, and open-source foundation models.The system was built by Cody Ford, a former Fortune 500 Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) leader who witnessed firsthand how legal and security concerns consistently derailed AI rollouts.“Enterprises are spending millions on AI pilots that legal and security teams ultimately block,” said Ford.“The technology works - but without audit trails, data isolation, and compliance frameworks, it can't be deployed. That's over $10 billion in stalled AI initiatives.”A PURPOSE-BUILT ENTERPRISE MEMORY LAYERHarmoniqOS sits between any language model and the enterprise environment. It acts as a cognitive trust layer - capturing user interactions, compressing conversations, extracting behavioral traits, and enabling AI systems to recall, personalize, and explain their responses.The platform's PASMS engine (Persistent AI Session Management System) compresses entire conversations by 91% while maintaining 85% semantic fidelity. This allows users to carry context across sessions, models, and even environments - without ballooning token limits or breaking continuity.“I watched hundreds of AI projects die in legal review,” added Ford.“So I built the infrastructure layer that makes any LLM enterprise-ready in 30 days. We've validated it on real enterprise conversations with 91% compression rates.”ENTERPRISE-GRADE CONTROLS AND COMPLIANCEHarmoniqOS was designed to meet the stringent needs of regulated industries - where explainability, oversight, and data control are non-negotiable.Key enterprise features include:- 91% memory compression with 85% fidelity- Complete audit trails with cryptographic logging- Trait-based personalization with consent controls- Multi-tenant security and encrypted vaults- One-click GDPR, SOC 2, and AI Act compliance packs- SHA-256 verified evidence exports- 6 patent filings across memory, compression, and orchestrationSTRATEGIC USE CASESEnterprise AI Platforms: Drop-in memory infrastructure for regulated verticalsLLM Companies: Enterprise trust layer for explainability and audit readinessGovernments & Public Sector: AI memory with transparent recall and deletion that works in air-gapped environmentsM&A Firms and Strategic Buyers: Acquisition-ready infrastructure layer with minimal tech debtOPEN TO STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONHarmoniqOS is currently in conversation with a small number of strategic partners and M&A representatives. The platform is available for:- Asset acquisition- IP licensing- Private demonstration and technical review“We didn't build this to raise funding. We built it to solve a real problem - and we're ready to hand it off to the right buyer,” said Ford.ABOUT HARMONIQOSHarmoniqOS is an enterprise AI infrastructure layer designed to make large language models compliant, explainable, and persistent. Founded in 2025 by Cody Ford, a former Fortune 500 GRC executive, the platform was built to close the final mile gap between research-grade AI models and enterprise deployment.The system includes six patent-pending technologies across compression, cognition, and compliance. HarmoniqOS is available for demonstration and strategic acquisition discussions.

