The City Church, Batavia, NY, USA Message Can Be the Difference Between Isolation and Hope

City Church Batavia is proud to be featured in a new exclusive online article focused on an increasingly urgent issue: loneliness. With more than half of U.S. adults reporting they feel isolated, City Church Batavia is stepping forward to raise awareness about a simple, powerful solution-checking in.

For over 25 years, City Church Batavia has built strong community ties in Batavia, New York. Their expertise isn't based on theory or trends. It's based on thousands of hours spent walking through life with people during their toughest and most meaningful moments. Through consistent personal outreach and group care systems, they've discovered a powerful truth: a simple follow-up message can change everything.

“I sent a text to someone who hadn't been around. They replied, 'I was really struggling and didn't think anyone noticed.' That's when I knew this mattered,” said one volunteer.

In a 2023 national survey, over 58% of adults in the U.S. said they feel lonely. For many, this isolation goes unnoticed. They disappear from social events, groups, or weekly routines-and no one checks in. This lack of acknowledgment sends a silent message: You're invisible.

City Church Batavia wants to change that narrative.

“We noticed a mom stopped coming to group. I sent a quick text-just asking if she was okay. She wrote back, 'I've been stuck in the house with a sick kid and crying every day.' That text opened a door,” a team member shared.

Studies show that people with strong social ties are 50% more likely to live longer. Loneliness, according to researchers at Brigham Young University, is as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. This isn't just an emotional problem-it's a public health one.

“Every person on my list gets a message every two weeks, even if it's just a 'thinking of you.' That rhythm changes the tone of someone's whole week,” said one group leader at City Church Batavia.

But the church isn't asking people to build a program. They're asking them to send one message.

“Checking in doesn't take much,” one leader explained.“But it can mean everything.”

Call to Action

You don't need a platform to make a difference. You need five seconds and one sentence.

Start now:

Think of three people you haven't seen or heard from lately.

Send a quick message.“Just checking in-everything okay?”

Do it again next week.

Don't wait. The right message at the right time can be the lifeline someone didn't know they needed.

About City Church Batavia

City Church Batavia is a community-focused church based in Batavia, New York. For more than two decades, they've been committed to building real relationships, offering consistent care, and helping people connect through faith and shared experience. Their simple systems and personal approach continue to bring hope and belonging to their city and beyond.

