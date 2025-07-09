J & K Gets ₹4,224 Cr For 316 Rural Roads
According to official sources, Rajouri district has received the highest allocation of ₹588.12 crore for 41 road projects in areas including Manjakot, Darhal, Kalakot, Dhangri, Nowshera, and Budhal.
Poonch follows with 40 sanctioned roads at a cost of ₹484.92 crore, covering Bufliaz, Lasana, Mankot, Surankot, Loran, Mendhar, and Poonch town. Doda will get 31 roads with an allocation of ₹661 crore for areas like Chirala, Bhaderwah, Changa, and Udaipur.
Ramban district has 26 approved roads with ₹416.10 crore sanctioned, including projects in Ramban, Banihal, Rajgarh, Ramsu, and Ukhral. Reasi will get 21 roads with ₹400.53 crore, covering Katra, Thakurkot, Anras, and Mahore.
Udhampur has been allotted ₹304.18 crore for 20 roads in Udhampur town, Sevna, Chenani, Panchari, and Khoon.
The district-wise details of other allocations are as follows:
-
Kishtwar : 20 roads, ₹250.32 crore (Bunjwah, Marwah, Mughal Maidan)
Kathua : 15 roads, ₹323.89 crore (Kathua, Barnori, Duggan)
Kupwara : 14 roads, ₹89.68 crore (Hayma, Machil, Qadirabad)
Budgam : 14 roads, ₹88.45 crore (Pukherpora, Khan Sahib)
Baramulla : 13 roads, ₹95.45 crore (Baramulla, Bhijama, Uri)
Kulgam : 13 roads, ₹63.29 crore (Frisal, Manzgam, DH Pora)
Pulwama : 12 roads, ₹97.60 crore (Aripal, Tral, Pampore)
Bandipora : 9 roads, ₹8.57 crore (Bandipora, Gurez, Hajin)
Ganderbal : 8 roads, ₹37.90 crore (Gund, Bracelet, Lar)
Anantnag : 7 roads, ₹3.51 crore (Bring, Pahalgam)
Jammu : 6 roads, ₹84.31 crore (Nagrota, Bhalwal Brahmana)
Samba : 3 roads, ₹67.81 crore (Nud, Purmandal, Samba)
Sources said the Ministry had earlier sought detailed reports on roadless villages from the J&K government. Following field assessments by central officers, the project was formally sanctioned, and the final list of roads was shared with senior UT officials.
With Central Government approval in place, the Public Works Department (PWD) of Jammu and Kashmir has already initiated the tendering process.
The project is expected to significantly boost rural connectivity, improving access to healthcare, education, and markets for residents in remote and underdeveloped regions of the Union Territory.
