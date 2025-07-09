Exodus Movement, Inc. June 2025 Treasury Update And Monthly Metrics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company strongly positioned to benefit from increasing global adoption of stablecoins

OMAHA, Neb., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc . (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus" or“the company”), a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency platform, today announced an update to selected digital asset holdings of Exodus' corporate treasury, as well as updated user and exchange provider processed volume metrics, as of June 30, 2025:

Selected Digital Asset Holdings (Unaudited)

Bitcoin (BTC): 2,058 BTC as of June 30, 2025 compared to 2,038 as of May 31, 2025

Ethereum (ETH): 2,729 ETH as of June 30, 2025 compared to 2,721 as of May 31, 2025

Solana (SOL): 31,823 SOL as of June 30, 2025 compared to 29,109 as of May 31, 2025

Users

Monthly Active Users (MAUs): 1.5 million as of June 30, 2025, of which 21,000 are Passkeys wallets. That figure compares with the 2.2 million MAUs as of May 31, 2025, of which approximately 675,000 were Passkeys wallets driven by the one-time Passkeys promotion in May.

Swap Volume

Exodus' exchange provider processed volume was $446M for the month of June 2025, of which $90M (20%) originated from the company's XO Swap partners. This volume is compared to $486M for the month of May 2025.

Exodus CFO James Gernetzke remarked:“We continued to grow our digital asset treasury through our operations in June as overall markets, including digital asset markets, saw lower volatility and volumes at the start of the summer. Exodus continues to build amazing digital asset experiences across multiple chains, helping to enhance our position in growing areas such as stablecoins and tokenized stocks.”

Stablecoins and Exodus

A requirement to use stablecoins and to harness the growing utility of stablecoins is having a digital asset wallet. Stablecoins will not function without a digital asset wallet.

Exodus has embraced stablecoins for nearly a decade. The company's wallet supports a wide variety of stablecoins, including the largest coins such as Tether's USDT and Circle's USDC. Additionally, by supporting over 40 different networks, including large networks like Ethereum, Solana, and Tron, Exodus is positioned to natively support stablecoins wherever current and future use cases emerge.

As the financial sector embraces new, innovative solutions powered by stablecoins, the need for a secure, trusted wallet is critical. Accordingly, Exodus' XO Swap product already provides the company's partners a seamless solution for swapping between stablecoins and between blockchains.

Finally, as mentioned in Exodus CEO JP Richardson's keynote presentation titled“The Trojan Horse Behind Bitcoin Adoption” at Bitcoin 2025, stablecoins are just one prominent use case supported by the company's products. We believe Exodus has and will continue to build a better financial future powered by blockchain technologies.

About Exodus

Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.

With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its business solutions include Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, industry-leading tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation.

Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at exodus.com or follow us on X at .

