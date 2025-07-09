Waystar To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On July 30, 2025
LEHI, Utah, and LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: WAY ), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after market close on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The company will discuss its financial results on a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Waystar's investor relations website at . The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.
About Waystar
Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves approximately 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 16 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 6 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $1.8 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 50% of U.S. patients. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar .
