Junlebao Chooses APV To Expand Shelf-Stable Milk Capacity Into Southern China

MENAFN - PR Newswire) When demand for ESL milk surged in southern China last year, SPX FLOW began assembling and testing a UHT skid at its Shanghai facility to deliver for Junlebao faster. Previously, the company manufactured UHT skids for Junlebao at its Poland site.

"Freshjoy is a strategic product for Junlebao. When we first launched it in 2019 after rigorous evaluation, we selected APV's InfusionPlus technology," said Hongbin Yang, Vice President of Junlebao Group and General Manager of its Premium Product Business. "Since then, we have invested in multiple sets of this system. This newly invested unit is produced by SPX FLOW China-its design and technical parameters, which are consistent with the European InfusionPlus, fully meets our requirements and it has proven application cases. That's why we were happy to choose the locally produced InfusionPlus, which offers faster delivery. We will continue collaborating with SPX FLOW to develop world-class ESL milk products."

W hat You Should Know:



Freshjoy ESL milk is renowned for its nutrition, fresh taste and long shelf life-making it a consumer favorite.



InfusionPlus UHT flash–heats milk then instantly cools it in micro–seconds, ensuring safe, nutrient–rich dairy and plant beverages-a performance proven at dozens of sites worldwide.

Global tests and simulations show APV UHT technology preserves up to 70% more of the vitamins commonly lost in the UHT process compared to alternative technologies.

"The project underscores our commitment to fuel regional growth with high–quality, scalable technology built close to customers," said Hua Jin, SPX FLOW Key Account Manager. "We've long supported Junlebao's Freshjoy brand in past years and will continue now with its expansion into all of China. We are proud our Infusion technology is helping dairy market development in China, as ESL milk demand in the country continues to grow."

Leveraging localized manufacturing and dairy expertise, SPX FLOW is expected to commission the system this September, enabling Junlebao to scale Freshjoy ESL milk cost–effectively while preserving its signature taste and nutrition.

To learn more about APV UHT systems, visit:

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit .

Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE SPX FLOW, INC.