PM Modi Now Has 27 Global Awards After Namibia's Top Honour: Full List

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi now has 27 global awards after Namibia conferred its highest civilian honour, the 'Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis', during his official visit to the southern African nation on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, Brazil had conferred its highest honour - the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross - on PM Modi.

Here is the complete list:

1. Namibia

The 'Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis' was created in 1995, soon after Namibia became independent in 1990. It honours strong leadership and service. Named after the Welwitschia Mirabilis, a rare desert plant found only in Namibia, it stands for resilience, long life, and the strong spirit of the Namibian people.

2. Brazil

The 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross' is Brazil's highest civilian honour for foreign nationals. It is named after the Southern Cross, a prominent constellation visible in the southern hemisphere and a national symbol of Brazil.

3. Trinidad & Tobago

PM Modi became the first foreign leader to be conferred with the 'Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago', highest civilian honour of the country named after the republic itself, reflecting the values of national pride, unity, and service.

4. Ghana

The 'Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', the highest civilian honour awarded to foreign leaders, was conferred on PM Modi on July 2. It is awarded to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to Ghana or helped strengthen its international relations. The star symbol represents national pride, leadership, and service to the country.

5. Cyprus

The 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' is the highest honour awarded by Cyprus. It is named after Archbishop Makarios III, the country's first President and a key figure in its independence. The award is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to Cyprus or to strengthening its international relationships.

6. Mauritius

The 'Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' is the highest civilian honour of Mauritius. It is awarded to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the country or helped strengthen its global ties. The name symbolises Mauritius's location in the Indian Ocean and reflects excellence, leadership, and national pride.

7. Sri Lanka

The 'Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana' is Sri Lanka's highest honour for foreign nationals. It is awarded to heads of state or government who have shown deep friendship and strong ties with Sri Lanka. The title means "Sri Lanka's Special Friendship Honour" and symbolises goodwill, respect, and close international relations.

8. Saudi Arabia

The 'Order of King Abdulaziz' is one of Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honours. It is awarded to foreign leaders and dignitaries in recognition of their efforts to strengthen ties with the Kingdom. Named after King Abdulaziz, the founder of modern Saudi Arabia, the honour symbolises leadership, friendship, and international cooperation.

9. Afghanistan

The 'Order of Amanullah Khan' is Afghanistan's highest civilian honour. It is given to foreign dignitaries for their role in strengthening relations with Afghanistan. Named after Amir Amanullah Khan, a key figure in Afghanistan's independence, the award represents national pride, sovereignty, and friendship.

10. Palestine

The Grand Collar of the State of Palestine is the highest honour awarded by Palestine to foreign dignitaries. It is given to heads of state and other prominent figures in recognition of their support for the Palestinian cause or for strengthening ties with Palestine. The award symbolises solidarity, respect, and deep diplomatic friendship.

11. Maldives

The Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen is one of the highest honours awarded by the Maldives to foreign dignitaries. It is given in recognition of exceptional service to the nation or for strengthening bilateral relations. The title reflects honour, dignity, and the Maldives' appreciation of strong international partnerships.

12. United Arab Emirates

The Order of Zayed is the United Arab Emirates' highest civilian honour and named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, the award symbolises leadership, vision, and deep friendship.

13. Bahrain

The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance is one of Bahrain's highest civilian honours and named after King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the award symbolises progress, diplomatic friendship, and national pride.

14. Fiji

The Order of Fiji is the highest honour in Fiji's national honours system. There are four levels: Companion (CF) – highest tier, for eminent service, Officer (OF) – for distinguished service, Member (MF) – for meritorious service, and Medal (MOF) – for particular recognition. PM Modi has been conferred with the highest tier, companion. The award recognises outstanding leadership, service, and contributions to the nation and the wider world.

15. United States

The Legion of Merit is one of the highest U.S. military honours for foreign leaders. Awarded in the rank of Chief Commander, it recognises exceptional service and reflects strong diplomatic or military ties with the United States.

16. Papua New Guinea

The Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu is one of Papua New Guinea's highest civilian honours and the word Logohu refers to the Bird of Paradise, a national symbol of Papua New Guinea, representing honour, pride, and service.

17. Egypt

The Order of the Nile is Egypt's highest state honour. Established in 1915 under the Kingdom and reformed in 1953 after the republic was declared, the award takes the form of a pure gold collar featuring three square units with Pharaonic symbols-representing protection, prosperity, and endurance-connected by a gold floral motif with turquoise and ruby accents. A hexagonal pendant hangs from it, featuring lotus and papyrus motifs symbolizing the unity of Upper and Lower Egypt. PM Modi received it in 2023.

18. France

The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour is the highest rank in France's most prestigious award system. The insignia includes a distinctive red sash and star medal, representing the motto: Honneur et Patrie, meaning Honour and Fatherland, and is presented by the French President. This honour symbolises deep respect, strong bilateral ties, and global leadership.

19. Greece

The Grand Cross of the Order of the Redeemer is the highest class of Greece's most prestigious honour. It is typically awarded to foreign heads of state or individuals who have made exceptional contributions to Greece and symbolises national pride, independence, and gratitude. Recipients wear a sash and star medallion, reflecting the deep respect and friendship of the Greek people.

20. Bhutan

The Order of the Dragon King (Druk Gyalpo) is Bhutan's highest civilian honour, awarded by the King for a lifetime of exceptional service to the nation. It symbolises the monarch's role as the mighty protector of the realm. The insignia features orange sashes, a dragon emblem, and a star or badge worn with national or formal dress.

21. Russia

The Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle is Russia's highest state decoration, awarded to both its prominent citizens and foreign leaders for exceptional service to the nation and strengthening ties with Russia. It is deeply rooted in history, and signifies profound recognition of leadership, service, and bilateral relations with Russia.

22. Nigeria

PM Modi became just the second person to be conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, the country's second-highest honour, after Queen Elizabeth II. It represents national service, statesmanship, and strong alliances-internally and with the world.

23. Dominica

The Dominica Award of Honour is Dominica's highest national award and is given to those who have rendered truly exceptional service to the country, spanning sectors like public service, culture, community development, healthcare, and diplomacy. The insignia is a gold oval medallion featuring Dominica's Coat of Arms, hanging from a distinctive yellow ribbon with black and white central stripes and represents national pride, unity, and gratitude.

24. Guyana

The Order of Excellence of Guyana, the country's highest national honour, stands for national pride, top-tier achievement, and memorable global friendship. Being limited to just 25 living awardees underscores its exceptional prestige and exclusivity.

25. Kuwait

The Order of Mubarak the Great is Kuwait's highest national honour, is named after Mubarak Al‐Sabah, who secured Kuwait's autonomy from the Ottoman Empire and shaped its modern identity. It symbolises deep friendship and goodwill extended by the country.

26. Barbados

The Order of National Heroes is Barbados's highest honour and embodies Barbados's ultimate respect and esteem for its most distinguished citizens and partners. Aligning with National Heroes Day (celebrated on April 28), the order underscores Barbados's collective memory, identity, and pride in its heroes.

27. Palau

The Ebakl Award is the highest honour presented by the Republic of Palau. Named after a culturally significant traditional Palauan tool, the award celebrates exceptional leadership and service. It was awarded to PM Modi in 2023, symbolising wisdom, cultural respect, and strong ties between Palau and India .