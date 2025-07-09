US To Impose $250 Visa Integrity Fee On Tourists, Students, H-1B Workers. How Does It Impact Indians?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian nationals planning to visit the United States for tourism, study, or work will soon face a sharp increase in visa-related costs. Under the newly signed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a mandatory $250 'Visa Integrity Fee' will be charged on most of the non-immigrant visa categories starting next year.

According to a Business Today report, the law signed by US President Donald Trump on July 4 applies to B-1/B-2 (tourist/business), F and M (student), H-1B (work), J (exchange), and other temporary visa categories. Only diplomatic visas (A and G classes) have been exempted from this.

US Visa Integrity Fee explained

The Visa Integrity Fee is like a security deposit and is non-waivable. It will reportedly be collected by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) at the time of issuing the visa.

If travellers comply with visa conditions, such as departing the US within five days of having a visa expiration or legally changing their status, they can file for a refund. If travellers do not comply, the US government retains the fee.

What changes in 2026?

Starting 2026, Indian tourists applying for visas to the United States will see a significant increase in costs. While the standard visa application fee will remain unchanged at $185, several new charges are being introduced.

As per The Economic Times, applicants will be required to pay a $24 I-94 surcharge in addition to the $250 Visa Integrity Fee. The I-94 charge will be utilised to cover costs related to admission tracking at the border. For travellers using ESTA or EVUS, depending on their eligibility, there will be additional charges of $13 or $30, respectively.

Why does the fee matter?

As per Business Today, the Donald Trump administration claimed that the fee is meant to discourage overstays and ensure good compliance with visa terms. However, critics argue that this surcharge discriminates against law-abiding travellers, especially from developing countries like India.

These changes mean Indian visitors must budget close to ₹40,000 for a visa fee, more than twice the current amount.

FAQsQ: Who will have to pay the Visa Integrity Fee?

A: The fee applies to nearly all non-immigrant visa holders, including tourists, students, H-1B professionals, and exchange visitors. Only diplomats are exempted.

Q: Is the $250 Visa Integrity Fee refundable?

A: Only if the applicant strictly follows visa terms, such as leaving the US on time or legally adjusting their status, and files proof to request a refund.

Q: Are there other new charges?

A: Yes. A $24 I-94 entry fee, a $13 ESTA fee (for Visa Waiver applicants), and a $30 EVUS fee (for certain Chinese nationals) have also been introduced.

Q: How will this impact Indian travellers?

A: The cost of a US visa could increase by more than 2.5 times, making it harder for Indian students, tourists, and professionals to afford travel.