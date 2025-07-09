President Ilham Aliyev Meets With President Of United Arab Emirates In Abu Dhabi
During the conversation, the sides emphasized the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE, based on friendship and brotherhood. They praised the high level of political relations and the growing economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.
The parties fondly recalled President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the UAE this January and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Azerbaijan, noting that these visits featured extensive discussions on a wide-ranging bilateral agenda.
The meeting included an exchange of views on bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on the successful cooperation in the energy sector, especially in renewable energy. The sides also discussed prospective projects in this area.
The Presidents hailed the collaboration between SOCAR and ADNOC, as well as between Azerbaijan and the UAE's“Masdar” company in renewable energy.
They also highlighted the significance of the Economic Cooperation Organization Summit held in the city of Khankendi, expressing appreciation for the UAE's high-level participation in the event.
Following the discussions, and in the presence of both Presidents, the“Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates” was signed.
At the conclusion of the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev presented a keepsake to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
